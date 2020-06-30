All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

1838 Thayer Ave.

1838 Thayer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1838 Thayer Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 3 Bed /1.5 Bath Single Family Home Near Century City & Westwood! - You'll enjoy this lovely and spacious 3bd/1.5ba home. Close to 405fwy and Santa Monica Blvd. Near Westfield Century City Shopping Center!

Home Features:
*Wood & Laminate Flooring Throughout
*Ceramic Tile in Kitchen
*Stackable Laundry Hook-Ups
*Formal Dining Room
*Breakfast Nook
*1 Bedroom w/Fireplace and Built Ins
*Large Bathroom
*Large Bedroom w/Vanity
*Wall AC
*Ceiling Fans
*Lots of Closet Space
*Basement
*Entertaining Backyard w/BBQ and Patio Area
*Separate garage that can be used as bonus room
*Long Driveway

MONTHLY RENT: $3,995.00
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $3,995.00 (On Approved Credit)
Minimum one year Lease required.
Resident responsible for all utilities (water;gas;electricity;trash)
Monthly Landscaping Maintenance Included

Dogs/cats under 30 lbs. ok

HOW TO APPLY & RENTAL APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:

*Completed rental application for each prospective resident 18 years of age or older.
*$45 application fee for each application (cash is not accepted).
*Valid government-issued photo ID.
*If you are employed: 3 most recent consecutive paystubs. Partial screenshots, mobile screenshots and monitor screenshots are not accepted. Only full and complete statements are accepted.
*If you are self-employed: All pages of two years recent PERSONAL tax returns and all pages of three months recent PERSONAL bank statements are required. Partial screenshots, mobile screenshots and monitor screenshots are not accepted. Only full and complete statements are accepted.

Call/text Will to schedule a showing: (310) 357-3292

*KNOW BEFORE YOU APPLY*

*Please visit the following website to review the Rental Application Process & Criteria. http://www.ingeniousassetgroup.com/properties/rental-app-screening-criteria-disclosure/

Photos in this ad are a representation and may not reflect the actual home that is currently available.

Professionally managed by Ingenious Asset Group, Inc.
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE3132758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1838 Thayer Ave. have any available units?
1838 Thayer Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1838 Thayer Ave. have?
Some of 1838 Thayer Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1838 Thayer Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1838 Thayer Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1838 Thayer Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1838 Thayer Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1838 Thayer Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1838 Thayer Ave. offers parking.
Does 1838 Thayer Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1838 Thayer Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1838 Thayer Ave. have a pool?
No, 1838 Thayer Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1838 Thayer Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1838 Thayer Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1838 Thayer Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1838 Thayer Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

