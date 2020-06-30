1838 Thayer Ave.

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bed /1.5 Bath Single Family Home Near Century City & Westwood! - You'll enjoy this lovely and spacious 3bd/1.5ba home. Close to 405fwy and Santa Monica Blvd. Near Westfield Century City Shopping Center!



Home Features:

*Wood & Laminate Flooring Throughout

*Ceramic Tile in Kitchen

*Stackable Laundry Hook-Ups

*Formal Dining Room

*Breakfast Nook

*1 Bedroom w/Fireplace and Built Ins

*Large Bathroom

*Large Bedroom w/Vanity

*Wall AC

*Ceiling Fans

*Lots of Closet Space

*Basement

*Entertaining Backyard w/BBQ and Patio Area

*Separate garage that can be used as bonus room

*Long Driveway



MONTHLY RENT: $3,995.00

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $3,995.00 (On Approved Credit)

Minimum one year Lease required.

Resident responsible for all utilities (water;gas;electricity;trash)

Monthly Landscaping Maintenance Included



Dogs/cats under 30 lbs. ok



HOW TO APPLY & RENTAL APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS:



*Completed rental application for each prospective resident 18 years of age or older.

*$45 application fee for each application (cash is not accepted).

*Valid government-issued photo ID.

*If you are employed: 3 most recent consecutive paystubs. Partial screenshots, mobile screenshots and monitor screenshots are not accepted. Only full and complete statements are accepted.

*If you are self-employed: All pages of two years recent PERSONAL tax returns and all pages of three months recent PERSONAL bank statements are required. Partial screenshots, mobile screenshots and monitor screenshots are not accepted. Only full and complete statements are accepted.



Call/text Will to schedule a showing: (310) 357-3292



*KNOW BEFORE YOU APPLY*



*Please visit the following website to review the Rental Application Process & Criteria. http://www.ingeniousassetgroup.com/properties/rental-app-screening-criteria-disclosure/



Photos in this ad are a representation and may not reflect the actual home that is currently available.



Professionally managed by Ingenious Asset Group, Inc.

Equal Housing Opportunity



