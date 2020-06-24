18338 Keswick St

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Fully Remodeled 4BR 4BA two story detached home in gated community - Fully Remolded Beautiful two story detached home in gated community with private 2 car attached garage. Huge 2231 square feet of comfort offers spacious living room with gas fireplace. Modern, newer gourmet kitchen. All four bedrooms plus laundry room are upstairs plus. Convenient 3.5 baths. Romantic master suite with private full bath - separate stall shower plus spa tub, walk-in closet. Located on quiet residential neighborhood.



(RLNE3976196)