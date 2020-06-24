All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 18338 Keswick St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
18338 Keswick St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18338 Keswick St

18338 W Keswick St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

18338 W Keswick St, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Fully Remodeled 4BR 4BA two story detached home in gated community - Fully Remolded Beautiful two story detached home in gated community with private 2 car attached garage. Huge 2231 square feet of comfort offers spacious living room with gas fireplace. Modern, newer gourmet kitchen. All four bedrooms plus laundry room are upstairs plus. Convenient 3.5 baths. Romantic master suite with private full bath - separate stall shower plus spa tub, walk-in closet. Located on quiet residential neighborhood.

(RLNE3976196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18338 Keswick St have any available units?
18338 Keswick St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18338 Keswick St have?
Some of 18338 Keswick St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18338 Keswick St currently offering any rent specials?
18338 Keswick St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18338 Keswick St pet-friendly?
Yes, 18338 Keswick St is pet friendly.
Does 18338 Keswick St offer parking?
Yes, 18338 Keswick St offers parking.
Does 18338 Keswick St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18338 Keswick St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18338 Keswick St have a pool?
No, 18338 Keswick St does not have a pool.
Does 18338 Keswick St have accessible units?
No, 18338 Keswick St does not have accessible units.
Does 18338 Keswick St have units with dishwashers?
No, 18338 Keswick St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Orsini
606 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College