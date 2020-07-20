All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18318 Charlton Lane

18318 W Charlton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18318 W Charlton Lane, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Porter Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Porter Ranch view home for lease in the "Northridge View Estates". Pristine condition with upgrades throughout. Beautiful hardwood, tile, granite & laminate floors. Master suite with 2 walk-in closets, master bathroom, large balcony and fireplace. Spacious kitchen with breakfast area. Living room with soaring ceilings and floor-to-ceiling fireplace. Family room with wet bar and fireplace. Other highlights: 3 car garage, dual zone air & heating, low maintenance yard with lemon tree and much more. The home is located on a wonderful cul-de-sac street and has views of the San Fernando Valley. Hiking trails and community tennis courts nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18318 Charlton Lane have any available units?
18318 Charlton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18318 Charlton Lane have?
Some of 18318 Charlton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18318 Charlton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18318 Charlton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18318 Charlton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18318 Charlton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18318 Charlton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 18318 Charlton Lane offers parking.
Does 18318 Charlton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18318 Charlton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18318 Charlton Lane have a pool?
No, 18318 Charlton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18318 Charlton Lane have accessible units?
No, 18318 Charlton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18318 Charlton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18318 Charlton Lane has units with dishwashers.
