18318 Charlton Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Porter Ranch view home for lease in the "Northridge View Estates". Pristine condition with upgrades throughout. Beautiful hardwood, tile, granite & laminate floors. Master suite with 2 walk-in closets, master bathroom, large balcony and fireplace. Spacious kitchen with breakfast area. Living room with soaring ceilings and floor-to-ceiling fireplace. Family room with wet bar and fireplace. Other highlights: 3 car garage, dual zone air & heating, low maintenance yard with lemon tree and much more. The home is located on a wonderful cul-de-sac street and has views of the San Fernando Valley. Hiking trails and community tennis courts nearby.