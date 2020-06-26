1831 w 11th place

Amenities
SINGLE ROOM FOR RENT/ PRIVATE BATH - Property Id: 70365
Private room with private bathroom located near Ktown and USC and downtown LA. Furnished with AC and a mini fridge. Everybody shares the main kitchen so light cookers preferred. 420 friendly. Ideal for students and single person occupancy. Idea tenant is quiet and respectful and clean. Street parking ONLY. Deposit and first month rent due upon move-in. Text inquiries only. (new blinds installed by move-in).
ROOM WILL BE AVAILABLE ON MAY 1, 2019
No Pets Allowed
