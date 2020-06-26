All apartments in Los Angeles
1831 w 11th place
1831 w 11th place

1831 West 11th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1831 West 11th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pico Union

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
SINGLE ROOM FOR RENT/ PRIVATE BATH - Property Id: 70365

Private room with private bathroom located near Ktown and USC and downtown LA. Furnished with AC and a mini fridge. Everybody shares the main kitchen so light cookers preferred. 420 friendly. Ideal for students and single person occupancy. Idea tenant is quiet and respectful and clean. Street parking ONLY. Deposit and first month rent due upon move-in. Text inquiries only. (new blinds installed by move-in).
ROOM WILL BE AVAILABLE ON MAY 1, 2019
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/70365
Property Id 70365

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5607331)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 w 11th place have any available units?
1831 w 11th place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1831 w 11th place have?
Some of 1831 w 11th place's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1831 w 11th place currently offering any rent specials?
1831 w 11th place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 w 11th place pet-friendly?
No, 1831 w 11th place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1831 w 11th place offer parking?
No, 1831 w 11th place does not offer parking.
Does 1831 w 11th place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 w 11th place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 w 11th place have a pool?
No, 1831 w 11th place does not have a pool.
Does 1831 w 11th place have accessible units?
No, 1831 w 11th place does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 w 11th place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1831 w 11th place has units with dishwashers.

