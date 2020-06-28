All apartments in Los Angeles
1830 North STANLEY Avenue

1830 North Stanley Avenue
Location

1830 North Stanley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Live on Billionaire's Row with this rare opportunity to secure a sprawling, flat lot on one of the most sought-after streets in Los Angeles. Indulge in a custom, gated, estate-like residence & live amongst celebrities, all while taking in views of Downtown LA + LA basin. Unlike other homes. Rare large, flat backyard with pool +~waterfall jacuzzi,sitting areas, BBQ,~plenty of room for parties. Currently, a sprawling 5,300 sq ft home sits on the 22,143 sq ft lot. Elevated high above a long, private driveway to make the most of uninterrupted views out to the breathtaking LA skyline. Banks of sliding doors frame the views. Gourmet kit with Viking appliances + marble center island. Elevator connects the 3 levels, including the 2 luxurious Master suites + Maid's quarters.~Generous dimensions comprise the other 2 bedrooms.~Close to shops, restaurants, entertainment. Come swoon over this seductive opportunity!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 North STANLEY Avenue have any available units?
1830 North STANLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 North STANLEY Avenue have?
Some of 1830 North STANLEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 North STANLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1830 North STANLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 North STANLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1830 North STANLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1830 North STANLEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1830 North STANLEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 1830 North STANLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1830 North STANLEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 North STANLEY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1830 North STANLEY Avenue has a pool.
Does 1830 North STANLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1830 North STANLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 North STANLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1830 North STANLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
