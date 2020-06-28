1830 North STANLEY Avenue

Amenities

Live on Billionaire's Row with this rare opportunity to secure a sprawling, flat lot on one of the most sought-after streets in Los Angeles. Indulge in a custom, gated, estate-like residence & live amongst celebrities, all while taking in views of Downtown LA + LA basin. Unlike other homes. Rare large, flat backyard with pool +~waterfall jacuzzi,sitting areas, BBQ,~plenty of room for parties. Currently, a sprawling 5,300 sq ft home sits on the 22,143 sq ft lot. Elevated high above a long, private driveway to make the most of uninterrupted views out to the breathtaking LA skyline. Banks of sliding doors frame the views. Gourmet kit with Viking appliances + marble center island. Elevator connects the 3 levels, including the 2 luxurious Master suites + Maid's quarters.~Generous dimensions comprise the other 2 bedrooms.~Close to shops, restaurants, entertainment. Come swoon over this seductive opportunity!!