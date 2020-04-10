All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1830 N Kingsley Dr Apt 103

1830 North Kingsley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1830 North Kingsley Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Los Feliz

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
Located at 1830 N Kingsley Dr, on the edge of Franklin which separates the apartment complexes in Hollywood from the million dollar houses in the hills, this is a great place to live. The apartment is walking distance to shopping centers, grocery stores, bars, restaurants, and about 3 blocks to the Hollywood and Western Metro Station.

There are high ceilings with south-facing windows which let in a ton of light. There is a huge outdoor patio with vines surrounding the outside to keep the area private. The floor-plan separates the bedroom and living room nicely, perfect for hosting guests.

The apartment also features hardwood floors, air conditioning, stove, fridge, gated-entry, safe and secure parking, and onsite laundry.

***TEXT*** Kesh @ 805 452 1431 to come and check this unit out!

Sorry, but we dont allow pets. Service animals ok.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4664910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 N Kingsley Dr Apt 103 have any available units?
1830 N Kingsley Dr Apt 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 N Kingsley Dr Apt 103 have?
Some of 1830 N Kingsley Dr Apt 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 N Kingsley Dr Apt 103 currently offering any rent specials?
1830 N Kingsley Dr Apt 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 N Kingsley Dr Apt 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1830 N Kingsley Dr Apt 103 is pet friendly.
Does 1830 N Kingsley Dr Apt 103 offer parking?
Yes, 1830 N Kingsley Dr Apt 103 offers parking.
Does 1830 N Kingsley Dr Apt 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1830 N Kingsley Dr Apt 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 N Kingsley Dr Apt 103 have a pool?
No, 1830 N Kingsley Dr Apt 103 does not have a pool.
Does 1830 N Kingsley Dr Apt 103 have accessible units?
No, 1830 N Kingsley Dr Apt 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 N Kingsley Dr Apt 103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 N Kingsley Dr Apt 103 does not have units with dishwashers.
