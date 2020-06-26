1828 PANDORA Avenue

Amenities

Open to Short Term Lease. 2 Parking Spaces & Washer & Dryer In Unit! Newly Remodeled, just minutes from Century City Mall and offices. Will consider roommates. There are 2 large bedrooms, with a separate large loft space, that can be used as an additional bedroom or office. 2 full bathrooms and a powder room off of the living room.. All Brand NEW Appliances! Including a new washer and dryer in your unit. The town home features a roof deck, perfect for entertaining. The open floor plan makes this unit feel spacious and bright with natural light. Complete with brand new kitchen cabinets and bathrooms. Could be delivered furnished or unfurnished. The new hardwood floors and new modern Spanish tiles make this town-home gorgeous and a must see!