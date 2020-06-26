All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1828 PANDORA Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1828 PANDORA Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1828 PANDORA Avenue

1828 Pandora Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1828 Pandora Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Open to Short Term Lease. 2 Parking Spaces & Washer & Dryer In Unit! Newly Remodeled, just minutes from Century City Mall and offices. Will consider roommates. There are 2 large bedrooms, with a separate large loft space, that can be used as an additional bedroom or office. 2 full bathrooms and a powder room off of the living room.. All Brand NEW Appliances! Including a new washer and dryer in your unit. The town home features a roof deck, perfect for entertaining. The open floor plan makes this unit feel spacious and bright with natural light. Complete with brand new kitchen cabinets and bathrooms. Could be delivered furnished or unfurnished. The new hardwood floors and new modern Spanish tiles make this town-home gorgeous and a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 PANDORA Avenue have any available units?
1828 PANDORA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1828 PANDORA Avenue have?
Some of 1828 PANDORA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 PANDORA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1828 PANDORA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 PANDORA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1828 PANDORA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1828 PANDORA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1828 PANDORA Avenue offers parking.
Does 1828 PANDORA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1828 PANDORA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 PANDORA Avenue have a pool?
No, 1828 PANDORA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1828 PANDORA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1828 PANDORA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 PANDORA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1828 PANDORA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
The View
3460 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90010
L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Windsor Lofts at Universal City
4055 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Independence Plaza
8735 Independence Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
888 at Grand Hope Park
888 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
501 Mariposa
501 South Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90020

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College