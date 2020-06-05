All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1825 North WILTON Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1825 North WILTON Place
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:03 AM

1825 North WILTON Place

1825 North Wilton Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood United
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1825 North Wilton Place, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
guest suite
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
guest suite
Amazing opportunity to rent a True Craftsman Home, adjacent to Beachwood Canyon, Franklin Village, Hollywood and Griffith Park. Huge open rooms, original details throughout, crown moldings, custom light fixtures in every room. Top of the line stainless steel appliances in the kitchen featuring a unique stove from 1912 that has been fully restored. There is a guest suite with a private bath and entrance downstairs and a large guest suite/apt with a private kitchen, balcony and bath upstairs Massive living room with a grand fireplace and separate home office, formal dining room. deck, Jacuzzi, outdoor restroom and a large yard with lemon trees and a lovely Koi pond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 North WILTON Place have any available units?
1825 North WILTON Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 North WILTON Place have?
Some of 1825 North WILTON Place's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 North WILTON Place currently offering any rent specials?
1825 North WILTON Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 North WILTON Place pet-friendly?
No, 1825 North WILTON Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1825 North WILTON Place offer parking?
Yes, 1825 North WILTON Place offers parking.
Does 1825 North WILTON Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 North WILTON Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 North WILTON Place have a pool?
No, 1825 North WILTON Place does not have a pool.
Does 1825 North WILTON Place have accessible units?
No, 1825 North WILTON Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 North WILTON Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1825 North WILTON Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
NoHo 14
5440 Tujunga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Eighth & Grand
770 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Lofts at the Security Building
510 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Museum Terrace
600 S Curson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
The Mansfield at Miracle Mile
5100 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90036
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College