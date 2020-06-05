1825 North WILTON Place

Amenities

Amazing opportunity to rent a True Craftsman Home, adjacent to Beachwood Canyon, Franklin Village, Hollywood and Griffith Park. Huge open rooms, original details throughout, crown moldings, custom light fixtures in every room. Top of the line stainless steel appliances in the kitchen featuring a unique stove from 1912 that has been fully restored. There is a guest suite with a private bath and entrance downstairs and a large guest suite/apt with a private kitchen, balcony and bath upstairs Massive living room with a grand fireplace and separate home office, formal dining room. deck, Jacuzzi, outdoor restroom and a large yard with lemon trees and a lovely Koi pond.