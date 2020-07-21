18249 Shepley Place

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

TEXT Carol Otero, agent, for Showing if you DO NOT have an agent representing you: 818-606-2694. Please let me know you are a tenant when reaching out to me please. RARE Single Story Porter Ranch 5 Bedroom + 4 Bathrooms on a quiet cul-de-sac and just minutes from both CSUN and GHHS. 3 Bedrooms have their own private bathrooms. Freshly painted throughout.Eat-in kitchen with French doors that overlook the rear grounds - almost 1/4 flat. Laminate and tile flooring throughout. Lots of closet space also in most of the rooms. Ceiling fans + each room has it own a/c unit + central air/heat. New SS appliances. Very light and bright with recessed lighting also. Updated bathrooms. Detached 2 car garage with alley access and extra parking pad for at least 2 more cars. Removable fenced pool and cascading waterfall. Brand new low maintenance drought tolerant front yard will save on your water bills. Pool service included. tenant to pay utilities. Ready to move in - will have final cleaning crew this weekend! and owner wants leased

Just reduced $300/month