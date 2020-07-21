All apartments in Los Angeles
18249 Shepley Place
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:09 PM

18249 Shepley Place

18249 Shepley Place · No Longer Available
Location

18249 Shepley Place, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Northridge

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
TEXT Carol Otero, agent, for Showing if you DO NOT have an agent representing you: 818-606-2694. Please let me know you are a tenant when reaching out to me please. RARE Single Story Porter Ranch 5 Bedroom + 4 Bathrooms on a quiet cul-de-sac and just minutes from both CSUN and GHHS. 3 Bedrooms have their own private bathrooms. Freshly painted throughout.Eat-in kitchen with French doors that overlook the rear grounds - almost 1/4 flat. Laminate and tile flooring throughout. Lots of closet space also in most of the rooms. Ceiling fans + each room has it own a/c unit + central air/heat. New SS appliances. Very light and bright with recessed lighting also. Updated bathrooms. Detached 2 car garage with alley access and extra parking pad for at least 2 more cars. Removable fenced pool and cascading waterfall. Brand new low maintenance drought tolerant front yard will save on your water bills. Pool service included. tenant to pay utilities. Ready to move in - will have final cleaning crew this weekend! and owner wants leased
Just reduced $300/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18249 Shepley Place have any available units?
18249 Shepley Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18249 Shepley Place have?
Some of 18249 Shepley Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18249 Shepley Place currently offering any rent specials?
18249 Shepley Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18249 Shepley Place pet-friendly?
No, 18249 Shepley Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18249 Shepley Place offer parking?
Yes, 18249 Shepley Place offers parking.
Does 18249 Shepley Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18249 Shepley Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18249 Shepley Place have a pool?
Yes, 18249 Shepley Place has a pool.
Does 18249 Shepley Place have accessible units?
No, 18249 Shepley Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18249 Shepley Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18249 Shepley Place has units with dishwashers.
