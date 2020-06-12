18247 Ludlow Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill

This beautiful home offers an open floor plan that centers around the spacious kitchen with an island opens to the dining room and living room with a fireplace and mahogany mantel. Three bedrooms have 2" clear oak hardwood floors, and the master bedroom provides its own fireplace. The master bath invites relaxation in the jacuzzi tub with a separate glass shower. The den is spacious and private. The backyard is equipped with a firepit, a built in natural gas grill, and a large patio. The home also has solar panels that significantly lower the electrical bill. Easy access to the 118 freeway.