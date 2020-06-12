All apartments in Los Angeles
18247 Ludlow Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18247 Ludlow Street

18247 W Ludlow St · No Longer Available
Location

18247 W Ludlow St, Los Angeles, CA 91326
Northridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
This beautiful home offers an open floor plan that centers around the spacious kitchen with an island opens to the dining room and living room with a fireplace and mahogany mantel. Three bedrooms have 2" clear oak hardwood floors, and the master bedroom provides its own fireplace. The master bath invites relaxation in the jacuzzi tub with a separate glass shower. The den is spacious and private. The backyard is equipped with a firepit, a built in natural gas grill, and a large patio. The home also has solar panels that significantly lower the electrical bill. Easy access to the 118 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18247 Ludlow Street have any available units?
18247 Ludlow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18247 Ludlow Street have?
Some of 18247 Ludlow Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18247 Ludlow Street currently offering any rent specials?
18247 Ludlow Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18247 Ludlow Street pet-friendly?
No, 18247 Ludlow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18247 Ludlow Street offer parking?
Yes, 18247 Ludlow Street does offer parking.
Does 18247 Ludlow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18247 Ludlow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18247 Ludlow Street have a pool?
No, 18247 Ludlow Street does not have a pool.
Does 18247 Ludlow Street have accessible units?
No, 18247 Ludlow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18247 Ludlow Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18247 Ludlow Street has units with dishwashers.
