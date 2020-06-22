All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1823 OLD RANCH Road

1823 N Old Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Location

1823 N Old Ranch Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY TO MAKE THIS YOUR HOME. MAGICAL PRIVATE RETREAT IN SULLIVAN CANYON. THIS HOUSE IS PARADISE AND CLOSE TO ALL THAT LOS ANGELES HAS TO OFFER. At the top of a long driveway is an indoor/outdoor home with four bedrooms, an new gourmet kitchen, The master suite has access to the pool, a private master bath with separate tub and shower and a generous closet. There are hardwood floors in most of the house. There are several indoor and outdoor gathering areas to choose from that provide a special ambience. Everyone has wanted to stay here forever.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1823 OLD RANCH Road have any available units?
1823 OLD RANCH Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1823 OLD RANCH Road have?
Some of 1823 OLD RANCH Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1823 OLD RANCH Road currently offering any rent specials?
1823 OLD RANCH Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1823 OLD RANCH Road pet-friendly?
No, 1823 OLD RANCH Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1823 OLD RANCH Road offer parking?
Yes, 1823 OLD RANCH Road does offer parking.
Does 1823 OLD RANCH Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1823 OLD RANCH Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1823 OLD RANCH Road have a pool?
Yes, 1823 OLD RANCH Road has a pool.
Does 1823 OLD RANCH Road have accessible units?
No, 1823 OLD RANCH Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1823 OLD RANCH Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1823 OLD RANCH Road has units with dishwashers.
