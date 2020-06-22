1823 OLD RANCH Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY TO MAKE THIS YOUR HOME. MAGICAL PRIVATE RETREAT IN SULLIVAN CANYON. THIS HOUSE IS PARADISE AND CLOSE TO ALL THAT LOS ANGELES HAS TO OFFER. At the top of a long driveway is an indoor/outdoor home with four bedrooms, an new gourmet kitchen, The master suite has access to the pool, a private master bath with separate tub and shower and a generous closet. There are hardwood floors in most of the house. There are several indoor and outdoor gathering areas to choose from that provide a special ambience. Everyone has wanted to stay here forever.