Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:43 AM

1820 Apex Ave

1820 Apex Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1820 Apex Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Silver Lake house for rent presented by La My Tung and Johnathan Chao of Keller Williams Premier Properties. Should you be interested in scheduling a private showing or have any question, please call or text La My Tung at 6262534664.

A HIDDEN GEM nestled in the hills of Silver Lake. Welcome home to a private gated community in the Silver Lake Area. Spacious 2 story home located within the Hathaway Hill Estates, just 10 minutes from Downtown LA. The neighborhood is very quiet and peaceful in a gated community with a 24 hour security guard on duty at the guardhouse. This home boasts 2,954 square feet of living space, featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a den/office space on the main floor. Beautiful Brazilian Red Cherry floors with plantation shutter throughout the home. The kitchen has granite counter tops that opens up to the breakfast nook. Enjoy the beautiful backyard with gorgeous orchids and a phenomenal view of the city. This home is centrally located and has easy access to the 5/2/101 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Apex Ave have any available units?
1820 Apex Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 Apex Ave have?
Some of 1820 Apex Ave's amenities include granite counters, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Apex Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Apex Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Apex Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1820 Apex Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1820 Apex Ave offer parking?
No, 1820 Apex Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1820 Apex Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Apex Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Apex Ave have a pool?
No, 1820 Apex Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Apex Ave have accessible units?
No, 1820 Apex Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Apex Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 Apex Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
