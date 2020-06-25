1820 Apex Ave

Amenities

granite counters microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range refrigerator

A HIDDEN GEM nestled in the hills of Silver Lake. Welcome home to a private gated community in the Silver Lake Area. Spacious 2 story home located within the Hathaway Hill Estates, just 10 minutes from Downtown LA. The neighborhood is very quiet and peaceful in a gated community with a 24 hour security guard on duty at the guardhouse. This home boasts 2,954 square feet of living space, featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a den/office space on the main floor. Beautiful Brazilian Red Cherry floors with plantation shutter throughout the home. The kitchen has granite counter tops that opens up to the breakfast nook. Enjoy the beautiful backyard with gorgeous orchids and a phenomenal view of the city. This home is centrally located and has easy access to the 5/2/101 freeways.