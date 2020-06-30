All apartments in Los Angeles
1819 Holmby Ave. #104

1819 Holmby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1819 Holmby Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
Large and modern updated 2 bed / 2.5 bath Condo! - Large and bright updated 2 bedroom condo plus den with tall ceilings. High ceilings create an open family room with a lot of natural light flowing from neat tall windows. Gas fire place in living room with a balcony off the family room facing the front of the building. Dark espresso bamboo flooring throughout. There is a den at the end of the main floor large enough for a small office or creative space with its own wet bar. Contemporary kitchen has all appliances, plenty of cupboard and granite counter space. 1/2 Bath Powder room down the hallway for guest. Very bright bedrooms. Handsome large master suite with his and hers vanity, separate jacuzzi/tub and standing glass shower. Washer/dryer in unit. 2 parking spaces included. In quiet neighborhood. Close to great restaurants, century city shops and offices, and Westwood Village. **Pets will be considered with additional deposit.**

((Please be aware additional move in and move out Fees, Charges and Deposits may be required))

(RLNE2635417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 Holmby Ave. #104 have any available units?
1819 Holmby Ave. #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 Holmby Ave. #104 have?
Some of 1819 Holmby Ave. #104's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 Holmby Ave. #104 currently offering any rent specials?
1819 Holmby Ave. #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 Holmby Ave. #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1819 Holmby Ave. #104 is pet friendly.
Does 1819 Holmby Ave. #104 offer parking?
Yes, 1819 Holmby Ave. #104 offers parking.
Does 1819 Holmby Ave. #104 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1819 Holmby Ave. #104 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 Holmby Ave. #104 have a pool?
No, 1819 Holmby Ave. #104 does not have a pool.
Does 1819 Holmby Ave. #104 have accessible units?
No, 1819 Holmby Ave. #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 Holmby Ave. #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1819 Holmby Ave. #104 does not have units with dishwashers.

