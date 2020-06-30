1819 Holmby Ave. #104

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking bbq/grill

Large and modern updated 2 bed / 2.5 bath Condo! - Large and bright updated 2 bedroom condo plus den with tall ceilings. High ceilings create an open family room with a lot of natural light flowing from neat tall windows. Gas fire place in living room with a balcony off the family room facing the front of the building. Dark espresso bamboo flooring throughout. There is a den at the end of the main floor large enough for a small office or creative space with its own wet bar. Contemporary kitchen has all appliances, plenty of cupboard and granite counter space. 1/2 Bath Powder room down the hallway for guest. Very bright bedrooms. Handsome large master suite with his and hers vanity, separate jacuzzi/tub and standing glass shower. Washer/dryer in unit. 2 parking spaces included. In quiet neighborhood. Close to great restaurants, century city shops and offices, and Westwood Village. **Pets will be considered with additional deposit.**



