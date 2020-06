Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors all utils included walk in closets air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

Welcome to this bright and airy two bedroom one bathroom unit located in the heart of Hollywood. This unit offers a spacious living room, original hardwood floors, central Ac/heat, two oversize bedrooms with large walk in closets, a galley kitchen with granite counter tops. This unit comes completely furnished with all utilities included. This home will not last. Please contact me for showings and availability.