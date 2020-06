Amenities

This location offers great schools, hiking trails, the beach, restaurants and more. It has granite kitchen countertops, hardwood floors and a very large master suite with great natural light and high ceilings. This is an end unit that shares only one wall. Large front patios with beautiful mature trees, a large swimming pool, gym, and generous guest parking. This home offers many wonderful attributes. Move-in and enjoy the oceanside Palisades lifestyle.