Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:35 PM

18164 Andrea Circle S

18164 Andrea Circle South · No Longer Available
Location

18164 Andrea Circle South, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Northridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
Great Rental Opportunity in The Northridge Townhome Estates Community! This Home Features 2 Bedrooms/ 3 baths, Spacious Living Room w/ Fireplace, Two Sliding Doors Leading to a Private Back Patio, Wet Bar, Formal Dining Room; Kitchen Offers Plenty of Cabinet Space and a Breakfast Nook Area, Downstairs Guest Bathroom. The Large Upstairs Floor Offers a Bonus Loft Area, Laundry Room, Double Door Entry to the Master Suite w/ a Walk in Closet, Master Bathroom w/ Dual Sinks. The Second Bedroom is Spacious close to the Hallway Bathroom. 2 Car Garage w/ Direct Access to the House. The Community Offers a Pool, Spa & Gym and Ample Guest Parking. Walking Distance to CSUN. Close proximity to Award Winning Schools Granada Hills Charter, Nobel Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18164 Andrea Circle S have any available units?
18164 Andrea Circle S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18164 Andrea Circle S have?
Some of 18164 Andrea Circle S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18164 Andrea Circle S currently offering any rent specials?
18164 Andrea Circle S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18164 Andrea Circle S pet-friendly?
No, 18164 Andrea Circle S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18164 Andrea Circle S offer parking?
Yes, 18164 Andrea Circle S offers parking.
Does 18164 Andrea Circle S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18164 Andrea Circle S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18164 Andrea Circle S have a pool?
Yes, 18164 Andrea Circle S has a pool.
Does 18164 Andrea Circle S have accessible units?
No, 18164 Andrea Circle S does not have accessible units.
Does 18164 Andrea Circle S have units with dishwashers?
No, 18164 Andrea Circle S does not have units with dishwashers.

