18164 Andrea Circle S

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

Great Rental Opportunity in The Northridge Townhome Estates Community! This Home Features 2 Bedrooms/ 3 baths, Spacious Living Room w/ Fireplace, Two Sliding Doors Leading to a Private Back Patio, Wet Bar, Formal Dining Room; Kitchen Offers Plenty of Cabinet Space and a Breakfast Nook Area, Downstairs Guest Bathroom. The Large Upstairs Floor Offers a Bonus Loft Area, Laundry Room, Double Door Entry to the Master Suite w/ a Walk in Closet, Master Bathroom w/ Dual Sinks. The Second Bedroom is Spacious close to the Hallway Bathroom. 2 Car Garage w/ Direct Access to the House. The Community Offers a Pool, Spa & Gym and Ample Guest Parking. Walking Distance to CSUN. Close proximity to Award Winning Schools Granada Hills Charter, Nobel Elementary.