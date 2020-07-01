1816 West Century Boulevard

Amenities

Remodeled cozy studio behind a duplex, beautiful shared back yard and laundry on sight! Comes with a new fridge and a new stove! Conveniently located near public transportation, freeways, parks, LAX & just a 7 minute drive from the LA Rams Stadium & Entertainment District.

All adults must apply. Our requirements are a minimum credit score is 600, 2x rent in income, and a bank account that holds a balance of 2x the rent for 2 months.

If you have any questions, please feel free to text Robert at 858-692-0039!

Contact us to schedule a showing.