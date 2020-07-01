All apartments in Los Angeles
1816 West Century Boulevard
1816 West Century Boulevard

1816 West Century Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1816 West Century Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90047
Congress Southwest

Amenities

recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Remodeled cozy studio behind a duplex, beautiful shared back yard and laundry on sight! Comes with a new fridge and a new stove! Conveniently located near public transportation, freeways, parks, LAX & just a 7 minute drive from the LA Rams Stadium & Entertainment District.
All adults must apply. Our requirements are a minimum credit score is 600, 2x rent in income, and a bank account that holds a balance of 2x the rent for 2 months.
If you have any questions, please feel free to text Robert at 858-692-0039!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 West Century Boulevard have any available units?
1816 West Century Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1816 West Century Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1816 West Century Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 West Century Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1816 West Century Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1816 West Century Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1816 West Century Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1816 West Century Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1816 West Century Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 West Century Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1816 West Century Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1816 West Century Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1816 West Century Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 West Century Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1816 West Century Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1816 West Century Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1816 West Century Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

