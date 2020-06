Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher carport recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Completely remodeled unit in great location, Leimert Park Crenshaw District USC. Near all major transportation, universities, DTLA, beaches and more. Brand new, floor to ceiling and charming, decorative, Batchelder fireplace with built ins throughout. All new cabinetry, quartz countertops, laundry hook ups inside. Lease includes 1 carport parking space with room for storage and a spacious shared back yard.