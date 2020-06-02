1815 Glendon Ave, Unit 202

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking lobby

Bright upper corner condo with open floor plan, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. - Open and spacious open floor plan makes the living areas a paradise. Kitchen, dining room and living room are integrated making it great for entertaining or just to hang out. This condo is on a corner that faces East and South offering plenty of natural light throughout the year. Laminate floors in living areas, carpets in bedrooms and tiled floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Central A/C and heat. Kitchen comes with stainless steel gas range, dishwasher, built-in microwave and a double door refrigerator. There is a stackable washer and dryer inside the unit in an enclosed closet. Master bedroom has two closets, built in shelves and large window. Living room has a fireplace and balcony. Unit comes with Tandem parking for two vehicles.



Building offers intercom entry, secured parking with automatic gate, lobby, elevator, and a Jacuzzi in an open courtyard. Great location in the heart of West-LA, between Century City and Westwood. Building is walking distance to shops, restaurants and cafes on Westwood Blvd. Water and trash are paid for. Sorry, pets are not allowed.



**************************************

Management does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.

BRE ID NUMBER: 01521497



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2867015)