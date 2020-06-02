All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1815 Glendon Ave, Unit 202

1815 Glendon Avenue · (310) 869-7901
Location

1815 Glendon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1815 Glendon Ave, Unit 202 · Avail. now

$3,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
lobby
Bright upper corner condo with open floor plan, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. - Open and spacious open floor plan makes the living areas a paradise. Kitchen, dining room and living room are integrated making it great for entertaining or just to hang out. This condo is on a corner that faces East and South offering plenty of natural light throughout the year. Laminate floors in living areas, carpets in bedrooms and tiled floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Central A/C and heat. Kitchen comes with stainless steel gas range, dishwasher, built-in microwave and a double door refrigerator. There is a stackable washer and dryer inside the unit in an enclosed closet. Master bedroom has two closets, built in shelves and large window. Living room has a fireplace and balcony. Unit comes with Tandem parking for two vehicles.

Building offers intercom entry, secured parking with automatic gate, lobby, elevator, and a Jacuzzi in an open courtyard. Great location in the heart of West-LA, between Century City and Westwood. Building is walking distance to shops, restaurants and cafes on Westwood Blvd. Water and trash are paid for. Sorry, pets are not allowed.

**************************************
Management does not guarantee the accuracy of the information concerning the conditions or features of the property. Renter is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspection.
BRE ID NUMBER: 01521497

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2867015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 Glendon Ave, Unit 202 have any available units?
1815 Glendon Ave, Unit 202 has a unit available for $3,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 Glendon Ave, Unit 202 have?
Some of 1815 Glendon Ave, Unit 202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 Glendon Ave, Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
1815 Glendon Ave, Unit 202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 Glendon Ave, Unit 202 pet-friendly?
No, 1815 Glendon Ave, Unit 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1815 Glendon Ave, Unit 202 offer parking?
Yes, 1815 Glendon Ave, Unit 202 does offer parking.
Does 1815 Glendon Ave, Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1815 Glendon Ave, Unit 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 Glendon Ave, Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 1815 Glendon Ave, Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 1815 Glendon Ave, Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 1815 Glendon Ave, Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 Glendon Ave, Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1815 Glendon Ave, Unit 202 has units with dishwashers.
