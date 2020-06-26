1815 EDGECLIFFE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A rare opportunity to lease one of the Sachs Apartments, the 1924 modernist jewel by iconic architect Rudolf Schindler. Located in prime Silver Lake, this airy two-bedroom unit features Schindler's signature woodwork detailing and oversized windows framing transcendent views of the Griffith Observatory and Hollywood Sign. In the living room find ornate ceilings, wood flooring, a vintage tile mantlepiece and useful built-ins. Two patios offer environments to relax and entertain in the shade of mature trees, with breathtaking vistas. The intimate 16-unit complex features tasteful landscape design by Terremoto and it places you a few short blocks from the Silver Lake Reservoir and Sunset Junction, providing nearby options for coffee, dining, nightlife, and the twice-weekly Silver Lake Farmer's Market. Schindler's groundbreaking style is often imitated but has never been surpassed; in this modernist time capsule you can reside within architectural history.