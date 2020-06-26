All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM

1815 EDGECLIFFE Drive

1815 Edgecliffe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1815 Edgecliffe Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
A rare opportunity to lease one of the Sachs Apartments, the 1924 modernist jewel by iconic architect Rudolf Schindler. Located in prime Silver Lake, this airy two-bedroom unit features Schindler's signature woodwork detailing and oversized windows framing transcendent views of the Griffith Observatory and Hollywood Sign. In the living room find ornate ceilings, wood flooring, a vintage tile mantlepiece and useful built-ins. Two patios offer environments to relax and entertain in the shade of mature trees, with breathtaking vistas. The intimate 16-unit complex features tasteful landscape design by Terremoto and it places you a few short blocks from the Silver Lake Reservoir and Sunset Junction, providing nearby options for coffee, dining, nightlife, and the twice-weekly Silver Lake Farmer's Market. Schindler's groundbreaking style is often imitated but has never been surpassed; in this modernist time capsule you can reside within architectural history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 EDGECLIFFE Drive have any available units?
1815 EDGECLIFFE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 EDGECLIFFE Drive have?
Some of 1815 EDGECLIFFE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 EDGECLIFFE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1815 EDGECLIFFE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 EDGECLIFFE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1815 EDGECLIFFE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1815 EDGECLIFFE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1815 EDGECLIFFE Drive offers parking.
Does 1815 EDGECLIFFE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1815 EDGECLIFFE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 EDGECLIFFE Drive have a pool?
No, 1815 EDGECLIFFE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1815 EDGECLIFFE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1815 EDGECLIFFE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 EDGECLIFFE Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 EDGECLIFFE Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
