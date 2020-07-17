1814 Ivar Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities elevator parking internet access

$2,200.00 / month

AVAILABLE 6/22/2020

1 Bed 1 Bath

1 BEDROOM APARTMENT FOR RENT!!!



This is a 1Bedroom Apartment in a hidden on a quiet street, and only one block away from Hollywood Walk of Fame. This beautiful studio is created with sincerity, hospitality, and positive energy. You will be the beauty of nature. We are here to welcome you and help you relax well. Space is assured with all the functionality as well as the right energy for you to experience joy, peace, and happiness! Let's not wait for another chance to experience life.



Our cozy place is full of a character home. You're gonna love it. It is a rare find at the very center of Hollywood.



An amazing view over the Hollywood lights at night can for sure offer you a sense of specialty and let you feel the glory only Hollywood can offer. Whether you are on vacation with family and friends or on a business trip with colleagues, this house could surely meet your accommodation needs by being so spacious, so well equipped and so centrally located!



Lease Terms

$2,200.00 security deposit



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1814-ivar-ave-los-angeles-ca-90028-usa-unit-unit12/134a44fd-8842-4e25-aef4-46a8464d2f96



