1814 Ivar Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1814 Ivar Avenue

1814 Ivar Avenue · (855) 351-0683
Location

1814 Ivar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit unit12 · Avail. now

$2,200

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

parking
elevator
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
$2,200.00 / month
AVAILABLE 6/22/2020
1 Bed 1 Bath
1 BEDROOM APARTMENT FOR RENT!!!

This is a 1Bedroom Apartment in a hidden on a quiet street, and only one block away from Hollywood Walk of Fame. This beautiful studio is created with sincerity, hospitality, and positive energy. You will be the beauty of nature. We are here to welcome you and help you relax well. Space is assured with all the functionality as well as the right energy for you to experience joy, peace, and happiness! Let's not wait for another chance to experience life.

Our cozy place is full of a character home. You're gonna love it. It is a rare find at the very center of Hollywood.

An amazing view over the Hollywood lights at night can for sure offer you a sense of specialty and let you feel the glory only Hollywood can offer. Whether you are on vacation with family and friends or on a business trip with colleagues, this house could surely meet your accommodation needs by being so spacious, so well equipped and so centrally located!

Lease Terms
$2,200.00 security deposit

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1814-ivar-ave-los-angeles-ca-90028-usa-unit-unit12/134a44fd-8842-4e25-aef4-46a8464d2f96

(RLNE5886948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1814 Ivar Avenue have any available units?
1814 Ivar Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1814 Ivar Avenue have?
Some of 1814 Ivar Avenue's amenities include parking, elevator, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1814 Ivar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1814 Ivar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 Ivar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1814 Ivar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1814 Ivar Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1814 Ivar Avenue offers parking.
Does 1814 Ivar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1814 Ivar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 Ivar Avenue have a pool?
No, 1814 Ivar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1814 Ivar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1814 Ivar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 Ivar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1814 Ivar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
