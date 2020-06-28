18102 Jaguar Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage hot tub

Gorgeous Spanish Style Home in Small Gated Community is almost 2400 Square Feet! Immaculate and Move-in Ready, 2 Story Home. Fresh New Paint and Décor Throughout the House. The Lower Level features a Dramatic 20-foot Vaulted Ceiling in Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Family Room, Remodeled Kitchen with Stone Counters and Stainless Appliances. Downstairs also includes a 4th Bedroom/Office, Full Bathroom, 2 Attached Garages and Laundry Room. The Upper Level features a Huge Master Suite with Double Door Entry, Private Bath and Walk-in Closet. Master Bath includes Dual Sinks, Spa Tub, and Separate Shower. There are 2 Large Secondary Bedrooms, and another Full Bathroom with Dual Sinks. Brand new Luxury Laminate Flooring throughout the home. The Front and Backyards have drought-tolerant plants. This home will rent quickly. Rent is $4,595 and includes a gardener. No pets. Must have good credit to qualify with documented income. Owner is Real Estate Licensee BRE#01386098.