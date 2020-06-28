All apartments in Los Angeles
18102 Jaguar Court

18102 Jaguar Court · No Longer Available
Location

18102 Jaguar Court, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tarzana

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Spanish Style Home in Small Gated Community is almost 2400 Square Feet! Immaculate and Move-in Ready, 2 Story Home. Fresh New Paint and Décor Throughout the House. The Lower Level features a Dramatic 20-foot Vaulted Ceiling in Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Family Room, Remodeled Kitchen with Stone Counters and Stainless Appliances. Downstairs also includes a 4th Bedroom/Office, Full Bathroom, 2 Attached Garages and Laundry Room. The Upper Level features a Huge Master Suite with Double Door Entry, Private Bath and Walk-in Closet. Master Bath includes Dual Sinks, Spa Tub, and Separate Shower. There are 2 Large Secondary Bedrooms, and another Full Bathroom with Dual Sinks. Brand new Luxury Laminate Flooring throughout the home. The Front and Backyards have drought-tolerant plants. This home will rent quickly. Rent is $4,595 and includes a gardener. No pets. Must have good credit to qualify with documented income. Owner is Real Estate Licensee BRE#01386098.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18102 Jaguar Court have any available units?
18102 Jaguar Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18102 Jaguar Court have?
Some of 18102 Jaguar Court's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18102 Jaguar Court currently offering any rent specials?
18102 Jaguar Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18102 Jaguar Court pet-friendly?
No, 18102 Jaguar Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18102 Jaguar Court offer parking?
Yes, 18102 Jaguar Court offers parking.
Does 18102 Jaguar Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18102 Jaguar Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18102 Jaguar Court have a pool?
No, 18102 Jaguar Court does not have a pool.
Does 18102 Jaguar Court have accessible units?
No, 18102 Jaguar Court does not have accessible units.
Does 18102 Jaguar Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18102 Jaguar Court has units with dishwashers.
