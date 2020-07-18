All apartments in Los Angeles
18100 Burbank Boulevard
18100 Burbank Boulevard

18100 Burbank Boulevard · (818) 970-8773
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18100 Burbank Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19 · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2112 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Located at the intersection of Burbank Blvd & Lindley Ave sits the Lindley Townhomes. The development contains a pool, spa, and a 2-car garage attached to every unit. What you get in unit 19 is truly special. Once you enter & close the door behind you, the noise from outside disappears. Hardwood blankets the floors throughout as you enter below a hanging chandelier and elevated ceilings. The common areas contain a separate living area with a fireplace, a formal dining room & casual dining spacejust off the remodeled kitchen. This kitchen comes with a large sink, double ovens and a gas stove top. All kitchen appliances come with the unit as well. Each of the 3 large bedrooms come with ample closet space & an attached bathroom. Downstairs is a full-size laundry area as well as one of the bedrooms & remodeled bathrooms. Upstairs on the top floor you will find another large bedroom with a bathroom & plenty of closet space. Across the way is the master suite complete with fireplace, multiple closets including a walk-in & a bathroom that is truly spectacular! A massive shower & tub highlight this hub for relaxation. This unit also includes a new AC & Nest system, recessed lighting, ADT security system & all furniture shown can be included or removed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18100 Burbank Boulevard have any available units?
18100 Burbank Boulevard has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 18100 Burbank Boulevard have?
Some of 18100 Burbank Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18100 Burbank Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
18100 Burbank Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18100 Burbank Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 18100 Burbank Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 18100 Burbank Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 18100 Burbank Boulevard offers parking.
Does 18100 Burbank Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18100 Burbank Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18100 Burbank Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 18100 Burbank Boulevard has a pool.
Does 18100 Burbank Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 18100 Burbank Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 18100 Burbank Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18100 Burbank Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
