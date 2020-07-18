18100 Burbank Boulevard

Amenities
Located at the intersection of Burbank Blvd & Lindley Ave sits the Lindley Townhomes. The development contains a pool, spa, and a 2-car garage attached to every unit. What you get in unit 19 is truly special. Once you enter & close the door behind you, the noise from outside disappears. Hardwood blankets the floors throughout as you enter below a hanging chandelier and elevated ceilings. The common areas contain a separate living area with a fireplace, a formal dining room & casual dining spacejust off the remodeled kitchen. This kitchen comes with a large sink, double ovens and a gas stove top. All kitchen appliances come with the unit as well. Each of the 3 large bedrooms come with ample closet space & an attached bathroom. Downstairs is a full-size laundry area as well as one of the bedrooms & remodeled bathrooms. Upstairs on the top floor you will find another large bedroom with a bathroom & plenty of closet space. Across the way is the master suite complete with fireplace, multiple closets including a walk-in & a bathroom that is truly spectacular! A massive shower & tub highlight this hub for relaxation. This unit also includes a new AC & Nest system, recessed lighting, ADT security system & all furniture shown can be included or removed.