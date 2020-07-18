18100 Burbank Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Located at the intersection of Burbank Blvd & Lindley Ave sits the Lindley Townhomes. The development contains a pool, spa, and a 2-car garage attached to every unit. What you get in unit 19 is truly special. Once you enter & close the door behind you, the noise from outside disappears. Hardwood blankets the floors throughout as you enter below a hanging chandelier and elevated ceilings. The common areas contain a separate living area with a fireplace, a formal dining room & casual dining spacejust off the remodeled kitchen. This kitchen comes with a large sink, double ovens and a gas stove top. All kitchen appliances come with the unit as well. Each of the 3 large bedrooms come with ample closet space & an attached bathroom. Downstairs is a full-size laundry area as well as one of the bedrooms & remodeled bathrooms. Upstairs on the top floor you will find another large bedroom with a bathroom & plenty of closet space. Across the way is the master suite complete with fireplace, multiple closets including a walk-in & a bathroom that is truly spectacular! A massive shower & tub highlight this hub for relaxation. This unit also includes a new AC & Nest system, recessed lighting, ADT security system & all furniture shown can be included or removed.