1809 SHELL Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious, 3 bed, 2 bath house located in the heart of Venice. The house has an open floor plan, with high ceilings, and hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen consists of all stainless-steel appliances, has butcher block counter tops, and includes a breakfast island. In addition, the house features a bonus office/den and sunroom. The property's large outdoor space includes 2-decks with patio furniture and an outdoor barbecue grill. There is also drought tolerate landscaping throughout. Located in the rear of the property is a detached two-car garage with plenty of additional storage and a washer/dryer. This classic Venice style home is conveniently located within walking distance to Abbot Kinney, Venice Beach, the Boardwalk, Main Street, and Fridays Farmers Market. The house will be leased unfurnished. Available move-in by 11/15.