All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1809 SHELL Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1809 SHELL Avenue
Last updated December 6 2019 at 1:48 PM

1809 SHELL Avenue

1809 Shell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1809 Shell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious, 3 bed, 2 bath house located in the heart of Venice. The house has an open floor plan, with high ceilings, and hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen consists of all stainless-steel appliances, has butcher block counter tops, and includes a breakfast island. In addition, the house features a bonus office/den and sunroom. The property's large outdoor space includes 2-decks with patio furniture and an outdoor barbecue grill. There is also drought tolerate landscaping throughout. Located in the rear of the property is a detached two-car garage with plenty of additional storage and a washer/dryer. This classic Venice style home is conveniently located within walking distance to Abbot Kinney, Venice Beach, the Boardwalk, Main Street, and Fridays Farmers Market. The house will be leased unfurnished. Available move-in by 11/15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 SHELL Avenue have any available units?
1809 SHELL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 SHELL Avenue have?
Some of 1809 SHELL Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 SHELL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1809 SHELL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 SHELL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1809 SHELL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1809 SHELL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1809 SHELL Avenue offers parking.
Does 1809 SHELL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1809 SHELL Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 SHELL Avenue have a pool?
No, 1809 SHELL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1809 SHELL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1809 SHELL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 SHELL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 SHELL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
MySuite at Wilshire Victoria
10700 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Newcastle Towers Apartments
5415 Newcastle Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91316
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College