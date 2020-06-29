All apartments in Los Angeles
1808 BUCKINGHAM Road
Last updated March 25 2020 at 1:37 AM

1808 BUCKINGHAM Road

1808 Buckingham Road · No Longer Available
Location

1808 Buckingham Road, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Mid City

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
The Winston Raleigh residence. Designed by Henry L. Wilson. This Mediterranean Style home has been totally revamped. Home features great curb appeal with a welcoming porch. There are 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. There are original crown moldings, hardwood floors, Batchelder wood burning fireplace, mahogany accents thru-out the home, den and formal dining room with stained glass window and French doors. The kitchen boasts high end SS Viking and sub-zero appliances. The formal staircase features a gorgeous original stained glass window on the landing. 2 of the bedrooms have adjacent sitting rooms. There is a huge finished basement for additional space and/or mans cave. The home sits on a 13000 plus sq foot lot with a heated pool powered by a solar system. The gardens feature mature landscaping, fountains, paths, fruit trees, pergolas and a private backyard with sports court. HPOZ. All the systems have been upgraded.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 BUCKINGHAM Road have any available units?
1808 BUCKINGHAM Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 BUCKINGHAM Road have?
Some of 1808 BUCKINGHAM Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 BUCKINGHAM Road currently offering any rent specials?
1808 BUCKINGHAM Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 BUCKINGHAM Road pet-friendly?
No, 1808 BUCKINGHAM Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1808 BUCKINGHAM Road offer parking?
Yes, 1808 BUCKINGHAM Road offers parking.
Does 1808 BUCKINGHAM Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1808 BUCKINGHAM Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 BUCKINGHAM Road have a pool?
Yes, 1808 BUCKINGHAM Road has a pool.
Does 1808 BUCKINGHAM Road have accessible units?
No, 1808 BUCKINGHAM Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 BUCKINGHAM Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1808 BUCKINGHAM Road has units with dishwashers.

