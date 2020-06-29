1808 BUCKINGHAM Road

Amenities
The Winston Raleigh residence. Designed by Henry L. Wilson. This Mediterranean Style home has been totally revamped. Home features great curb appeal with a welcoming porch. There are 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. There are original crown moldings, hardwood floors, Batchelder wood burning fireplace, mahogany accents thru-out the home, den and formal dining room with stained glass window and French doors. The kitchen boasts high end SS Viking and sub-zero appliances. The formal staircase features a gorgeous original stained glass window on the landing. 2 of the bedrooms have adjacent sitting rooms. There is a huge finished basement for additional space and/or mans cave. The home sits on a 13000 plus sq foot lot with a heated pool powered by a solar system. The gardens feature mature landscaping, fountains, paths, fruit trees, pergolas and a private backyard with sports court. HPOZ. All the systems have been upgraded.