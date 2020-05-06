All apartments in Los Angeles
1806 WASHINGTON Way
1806 WASHINGTON Way

1806 Washington Way · No Longer Available
Location

1806 Washington Way, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
HUGE PRICE REDUCTION on one of the best streets in Venice directly off of Abbot Kinney. Fully furnished and gorgeously reimagined 1 bedroom unit in quiet 4-plex which could be perfect for corporate tenants with a flexible lease structure. There are various units available subject to move-in time and availability. Call Home Rentals LA or LA1 for information on when each unit is available. Each unit is the same approximate layout but with varying finishes. All units have been completely remodeled to an incredibly high standard and include features such as Hardwood Floors, New Appliances, Travertine Tile in bathrooms, Quartz Countertops in Kitchens and fully stocked with all kitchen equipment and utensils. Typical one year minimum lease. Shorter terms available with rental rate negotiable. Just a stone's throw from Abbot Kinney's great cafes, restaurants and shopping. All utilities are included in rent which includes full Wifi and Subscription to Netflix and other channels.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 WASHINGTON Way have any available units?
1806 WASHINGTON Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 WASHINGTON Way have?
Some of 1806 WASHINGTON Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 WASHINGTON Way currently offering any rent specials?
1806 WASHINGTON Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 WASHINGTON Way pet-friendly?
No, 1806 WASHINGTON Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1806 WASHINGTON Way offer parking?
No, 1806 WASHINGTON Way does not offer parking.
Does 1806 WASHINGTON Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1806 WASHINGTON Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 WASHINGTON Way have a pool?
No, 1806 WASHINGTON Way does not have a pool.
Does 1806 WASHINGTON Way have accessible units?
No, 1806 WASHINGTON Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 WASHINGTON Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1806 WASHINGTON Way has units with dishwashers.
