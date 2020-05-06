1806 WASHINGTON Way

Amenities

HUGE PRICE REDUCTION on one of the best streets in Venice directly off of Abbot Kinney. Fully furnished and gorgeously reimagined 1 bedroom unit in quiet 4-plex which could be perfect for corporate tenants with a flexible lease structure. There are various units available subject to move-in time and availability. Call Home Rentals LA or LA1 for information on when each unit is available. Each unit is the same approximate layout but with varying finishes. All units have been completely remodeled to an incredibly high standard and include features such as Hardwood Floors, New Appliances, Travertine Tile in bathrooms, Quartz Countertops in Kitchens and fully stocked with all kitchen equipment and utensils. Typical one year minimum lease. Shorter terms available with rental rate negotiable. Just a stone's throw from Abbot Kinney's great cafes, restaurants and shopping. All utilities are included in rent which includes full Wifi and Subscription to Netflix and other channels.