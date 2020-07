Amenities

patio / balcony furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities

This unit enjoys easy access to FiDi, Downtown, and SoMA. With the Ferry Building just steps away, you can hop on a boat to Sausalito with ease or have a relaxing stroll around the Saturday Farmers Market. The F trolley is also nearby and runs from Aquatic Park to the Castro. A pedestrian bridge to the Embarcadero Center makes shopping and entertainment easy to find. Be sure to check out the stunning bay views from the furnished roof deck.