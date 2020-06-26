All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
17916 Erwin Street
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:17 PM

17916 Erwin Street

17916 Erwin Street · No Longer Available
Location

17916 Erwin Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ENCINO RANCH POOL HOME with original accents & modern updates! Located among tree-lined streets in a wonderful pocket of Encino, this private, gated home features many amenities! Large living room opens up to entertainer’s backyard with recently resurfaced pebble-tec pool, mature trees and greenery! French doors in Master open up on to the beautiful backyard and pool, as well! With four bedrooms and two updated baths, the home features fresh paint, laminate floors, recessed lighting, and ceiling fans in kitchen and master! One bedroom can be used as office, as it includes built-ins and desk. Original stone fireplace. Two car garage and automatic security gate which encloses the entire front of the home. Newer appliances: stove, fridge, washer & dryer. Gardener & pool maintenance included. Located close to the 101 and 405, shopping, the Metro Orange Line, Houses of Worship, and Dog Park! Don’t miss this opportunity to make this beautiful property your own!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17916 Erwin Street have any available units?
17916 Erwin Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17916 Erwin Street have?
Some of 17916 Erwin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17916 Erwin Street currently offering any rent specials?
17916 Erwin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17916 Erwin Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17916 Erwin Street is pet friendly.
Does 17916 Erwin Street offer parking?
Yes, 17916 Erwin Street offers parking.
Does 17916 Erwin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17916 Erwin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17916 Erwin Street have a pool?
Yes, 17916 Erwin Street has a pool.
Does 17916 Erwin Street have accessible units?
No, 17916 Erwin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17916 Erwin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17916 Erwin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
