17916 Erwin Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated pool dog park

ENCINO RANCH POOL HOME with original accents & modern updates! Located among tree-lined streets in a wonderful pocket of Encino, this private, gated home features many amenities! Large living room opens up to entertainer’s backyard with recently resurfaced pebble-tec pool, mature trees and greenery! French doors in Master open up on to the beautiful backyard and pool, as well! With four bedrooms and two updated baths, the home features fresh paint, laminate floors, recessed lighting, and ceiling fans in kitchen and master! One bedroom can be used as office, as it includes built-ins and desk. Original stone fireplace. Two car garage and automatic security gate which encloses the entire front of the home. Newer appliances: stove, fridge, washer & dryer. Gardener & pool maintenance included. Located close to the 101 and 405, shopping, the Metro Orange Line, Houses of Worship, and Dog Park! Don’t miss this opportunity to make this beautiful property your own!