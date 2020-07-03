All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

17914 Hatton St

17914 Hatton Street
Location

17914 Hatton Street, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright and spacious 4 Bedroom - Property Id: 168138

Bright and spacious 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Mid Century Modern house for rent in Reseda. Huge double living room with open floor plan and tons of natural light. Central AC/Heating. Crystal blue pool. Bamboo floors throughout. Washer and Dryer included in laundry room. Stainless steel fridge and dishwasher included in kitchen. 2 car driveway parking (No garage). Very quiet street. Close to schools, CSUN and freeways. Great neighbors on all sides. Rental includes patio furniture, gazebo, BBQ, and other furniture if desired. $3000 a month Available now.
for info.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/168138p
Property Id 168138

(RLNE5237585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17914 Hatton St have any available units?
17914 Hatton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17914 Hatton St have?
Some of 17914 Hatton St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17914 Hatton St currently offering any rent specials?
17914 Hatton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17914 Hatton St pet-friendly?
Yes, 17914 Hatton St is pet friendly.
Does 17914 Hatton St offer parking?
Yes, 17914 Hatton St offers parking.
Does 17914 Hatton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17914 Hatton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17914 Hatton St have a pool?
Yes, 17914 Hatton St has a pool.
Does 17914 Hatton St have accessible units?
No, 17914 Hatton St does not have accessible units.
Does 17914 Hatton St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17914 Hatton St has units with dishwashers.

