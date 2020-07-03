17914 Hatton St

Amenities

Bright and spacious 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom Mid Century Modern house for rent in Reseda. Huge double living room with open floor plan and tons of natural light. Central AC/Heating. Crystal blue pool. Bamboo floors throughout. Washer and Dryer included in laundry room. Stainless steel fridge and dishwasher included in kitchen. 2 car driveway parking (No garage). Very quiet street. Close to schools, CSUN and freeways. Great neighbors on all sides. Rental includes patio furniture, gazebo, BBQ, and other furniture if desired. $3000 a month Available now. CALL OR TEXT show contact info

