1775 South HAYWORTH Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

Stunning remodeled 4BD/4BA modern Spanish with state-of-the-art features. Located in one of the LA's fastest growing neighborhood's, this bright and airy home has an open floor plan. Stunning gourmet kitchen with open bar, gorgeous granite waterfall surfaces, high-end stainless steel double appliances, & walk-in pantry. Marble bathrooms with designer 'Hansgrohe' finishes. Master suite with custom built walk-in closet, spa bathroom w/ rainfall shower, french doors to lush private backyard. Additional features include opulent marble fireplace, custom built mantle bookcase, maple wood flooring, restoration hardware shades throughout, led lighting, multi zone in/outdoor sound system, smart & cat6 network. REDFIN's estimated value almost $1,670,000!