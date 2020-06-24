All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1775 South HAYWORTH Avenue

1775 S Hayworth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1775 S Hayworth Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Stunning remodeled 4BD/4BA modern Spanish with state-of-the-art features. Located in one of the LA's fastest growing neighborhood's, this bright and airy home has an open floor plan. Stunning gourmet kitchen with open bar, gorgeous granite waterfall surfaces, high-end stainless steel double appliances, & walk-in pantry. Marble bathrooms with designer 'Hansgrohe' finishes. Master suite with custom built walk-in closet, spa bathroom w/ rainfall shower, french doors to lush private backyard. Additional features include opulent marble fireplace, custom built mantle bookcase, maple wood flooring, restoration hardware shades throughout, led lighting, multi zone in/outdoor sound system, smart & cat6 network. REDFIN's estimated value almost $1,670,000!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1775 South HAYWORTH Avenue have any available units?
1775 South HAYWORTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1775 South HAYWORTH Avenue have?
Some of 1775 South HAYWORTH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1775 South HAYWORTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1775 South HAYWORTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1775 South HAYWORTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1775 South HAYWORTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1775 South HAYWORTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1775 South HAYWORTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 1775 South HAYWORTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1775 South HAYWORTH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1775 South HAYWORTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 1775 South HAYWORTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1775 South HAYWORTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1775 South HAYWORTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1775 South HAYWORTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1775 South HAYWORTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
