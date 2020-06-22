All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17727 Tulsa Street Granada Hills

17727 W Tulsa St · No Longer Available
Location

17727 W Tulsa St, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This impressive seven-bedroom and three-bathroom single family home is located in the Granada Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles. The property is conveniently located close to an array of shops and restaurants along Chatsworth Street. The lot boasts beautiful and well-maintained front and back yards and a long driveway connecting to a detached garage out back. Inside, the floor is layered with full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort, with the kitchen and bathrooms having more durable fully-tiled flooring. You will definitely enjoy cooking in this beautiful kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden drawers and cabinets, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy and features ceiling fans for climate control. They also have enough extra space for storage, especially for the masters bedroom as it features a spacious walk-in closet. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Nearby parks:
John Elway Stadium, Northridge Recreation Center and Granada Hills Park

Nearby Schools:
Granada Hills Charter High School0.51 miles, 9/10
Darby Avenue Charter School 0.74 miles, 7/10
Patrick Henry Middle School0.73 miles, 6/10
Granada Elementary Community Charter0.76 miles, 4/10

Bus lines:
239 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles
158 Metro Local Line - 0.8 miles

(RLNE4488725)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17727 Tulsa Street Granada Hills have any available units?
17727 Tulsa Street Granada Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17727 Tulsa Street Granada Hills have?
Some of 17727 Tulsa Street Granada Hills's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17727 Tulsa Street Granada Hills currently offering any rent specials?
17727 Tulsa Street Granada Hills isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17727 Tulsa Street Granada Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, 17727 Tulsa Street Granada Hills is pet friendly.
Does 17727 Tulsa Street Granada Hills offer parking?
Yes, 17727 Tulsa Street Granada Hills does offer parking.
Does 17727 Tulsa Street Granada Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17727 Tulsa Street Granada Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17727 Tulsa Street Granada Hills have a pool?
No, 17727 Tulsa Street Granada Hills does not have a pool.
Does 17727 Tulsa Street Granada Hills have accessible units?
No, 17727 Tulsa Street Granada Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 17727 Tulsa Street Granada Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17727 Tulsa Street Granada Hills has units with dishwashers.
