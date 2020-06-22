17727 Tulsa Street Granada Hills

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This impressive seven-bedroom and three-bathroom single family home is located in the Granada Hills neighborhood in Los Angeles. The property is conveniently located close to an array of shops and restaurants along Chatsworth Street. The lot boasts beautiful and well-maintained front and back yards and a long driveway connecting to a detached garage out back. Inside, the floor is layered with full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort, with the kitchen and bathrooms having more durable fully-tiled flooring. You will definitely enjoy cooking in this beautiful kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden drawers and cabinets, smooth granite countertops and backsplash, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy and features ceiling fans for climate control. They also have enough extra space for storage, especially for the masters bedroom as it features a spacious walk-in closet. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



Nearby parks:

John Elway Stadium, Northridge Recreation Center and Granada Hills Park



Nearby Schools:

Granada Hills Charter High School0.51 miles, 9/10

Darby Avenue Charter School 0.74 miles, 7/10

Patrick Henry Middle School0.73 miles, 6/10

Granada Elementary Community Charter0.76 miles, 4/10



Bus lines:

239 Metro Local Line - 0.3 miles

158 Metro Local Line - 0.8 miles



