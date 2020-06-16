All apartments in Los Angeles
1767 ROSCOMARE Road

1767 Roscomare Road · No Longer Available
Location

1767 Roscomare Road, Los Angeles, CA 90077
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

garage
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Perched up & above the street this LIGHT & BRIGHT BEL-AIR House sits behind a canopy of bougainvillea & mature trees giving the feeling of a resort oasis right in the middle of the city. Enter through double doors to an enormous open living floor plan w/den & Custom Made BAR off the dining room perfect for entertaining. This one story home has large sliding doors opening to an over-sized backyard & pool set against a lush, private hillside retreat. Complete w/ a gourmet kitchen, Thermador SS Appl, large oven, & views of the backyard. Direct garage access w/ MAIDS QUARTERS or in home office. Home is ideal for al-fresco dining where you can enjoy ultra-sleek California indoor/outdoor living in this true entertainers paradise. Completely move-in ready. Award winning Roscomare Rd. School & minutes to grocery store, freeway, restaurants, L.A Nightlife. ****POSSIBLE SHORT TERM RENTAL****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1767 ROSCOMARE Road have any available units?
1767 ROSCOMARE Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1767 ROSCOMARE Road have?
Some of 1767 ROSCOMARE Road's amenities include garage, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1767 ROSCOMARE Road currently offering any rent specials?
1767 ROSCOMARE Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1767 ROSCOMARE Road pet-friendly?
No, 1767 ROSCOMARE Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1767 ROSCOMARE Road offer parking?
Yes, 1767 ROSCOMARE Road offers parking.
Does 1767 ROSCOMARE Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1767 ROSCOMARE Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1767 ROSCOMARE Road have a pool?
Yes, 1767 ROSCOMARE Road has a pool.
Does 1767 ROSCOMARE Road have accessible units?
No, 1767 ROSCOMARE Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1767 ROSCOMARE Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1767 ROSCOMARE Road does not have units with dishwashers.
