1767 ROSCOMARE Road

Perched up & above the street this LIGHT & BRIGHT BEL-AIR House sits behind a canopy of bougainvillea & mature trees giving the feeling of a resort oasis right in the middle of the city. Enter through double doors to an enormous open living floor plan w/den & Custom Made BAR off the dining room perfect for entertaining. This one story home has large sliding doors opening to an over-sized backyard & pool set against a lush, private hillside retreat. Complete w/ a gourmet kitchen, Thermador SS Appl, large oven, & views of the backyard. Direct garage access w/ MAIDS QUARTERS or in home office. Home is ideal for al-fresco dining where you can enjoy ultra-sleek California indoor/outdoor living in this true entertainers paradise. Completely move-in ready. Award winning Roscomare Rd. School & minutes to grocery store, freeway, restaurants, L.A Nightlife. ****POSSIBLE SHORT TERM RENTAL****