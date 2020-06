Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bed 1.5 bath with Yard - 3 bed, 1.5 bath, home built in 1932. Hardwood floors, large bathroom with central heat and air. 1 car garage with plenty of storage. Small yard maintained by gardener included in rent. New kitchen floor and newly remodeled bathroom. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher included. Washer and dryer hookups. Perfect for a small family.



Please contact Luke at 310-383-1426.



Small pets considered with deposit.



(RLNE2083546)