17627 MARTHA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Move right in to this stunning completely remodeled home. Upon opening the beautiful front door, you will find a light filled open layout featuring hardwood floors, molding, designer paint and tile work throughout. The updated kitchen includes stainless appliances, wine refrigerator, quartz counters and designer cabinets. A new vaulted ceiling master suite was added to the existing house. There you will find a stylish "barn door" leading to the spacious master bath with dual sinks and an extra large shower. This master retreat also features a large walk-in closet with custom Elfa fixtures. The dining room and master bedroom feature French doors that lead out to a tranquil back yard for your outdoor enjoyment. The top to bottom remodel of this home completed in early 2016 included the replacement or upgrading of all major systems including plumbing, electrical, insulation, windows, doors, flooring, walls, custom closets.