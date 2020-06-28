All apartments in Los Angeles
17627 MARTHA Street
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

17627 MARTHA Street

17627 Martha Street · No Longer Available
Location

17627 Martha Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Move right in to this stunning completely remodeled home. Upon opening the beautiful front door, you will find a light filled open layout featuring hardwood floors, molding, designer paint and tile work throughout. The updated kitchen includes stainless appliances, wine refrigerator, quartz counters and designer cabinets. A new vaulted ceiling master suite was added to the existing house. There you will find a stylish "barn door" leading to the spacious master bath with dual sinks and an extra large shower. This master retreat also features a large walk-in closet with custom Elfa fixtures. The dining room and master bedroom feature French doors that lead out to a tranquil back yard for your outdoor enjoyment. The top to bottom remodel of this home completed in early 2016 included the replacement or upgrading of all major systems including plumbing, electrical, insulation, windows, doors, flooring, walls, custom closets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17627 MARTHA Street have any available units?
17627 MARTHA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17627 MARTHA Street have?
Some of 17627 MARTHA Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17627 MARTHA Street currently offering any rent specials?
17627 MARTHA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17627 MARTHA Street pet-friendly?
No, 17627 MARTHA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17627 MARTHA Street offer parking?
Yes, 17627 MARTHA Street offers parking.
Does 17627 MARTHA Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17627 MARTHA Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17627 MARTHA Street have a pool?
No, 17627 MARTHA Street does not have a pool.
Does 17627 MARTHA Street have accessible units?
No, 17627 MARTHA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17627 MARTHA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17627 MARTHA Street has units with dishwashers.
