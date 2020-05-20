All apartments in Los Angeles
1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1768
1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1768

1762 N Vista Del Mar Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1762 N Vista Del Mar Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
gym
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
media room
June-July-Aug- $3350 or $1029/week
-A fully furnished 1-bedroom apartment, on the second level, sleeps 2-4 persons with private entrance.
-Fully equipped open kitchen with microwave, coffee maker, convection oven, fridge, stove and cooking utensils
-A living room with HD tv and double sofa bed
-Dining area
-Master bedroom with queen bed
-In-suite bathroom with shower towels, soap and hair dryer

-A balcony off of the dining area provides outdoor seating with a palm studded view of Hollywood
-Lovely backyard with bbq & gazebo and outdoor seating in our bamboo filled garden with fountain
-Complimentary Amenities: wifi, parking, laundry, sat tv, local calls, towels/linens/bathroom amenities, coffee/tea on arrival

All rates are based on 2 person occupancy in the one bedrooms.
The 3rd and 4th is charged an additional

Summary Description:
Private Entrance
Spacious & Air Conditioned
Fully Equipped Kitchen w/ Microwave
High Speed WiFi
Bath & Linen Supplies
Satellite HDTV
Laundry Facilities
Parking
Backyard Access w/ BBQ and Gazebo
Low Rates for LA Fitness
Private Balcony

Centrally located one block from Hollywood & Vine the Hollywood Hills Suites are nestled on a quiet hill, yet within 5-15 minutes walk of all the major Hollywood attractions you are near to all the great shopping, nightlife and outdoor activities to maximize your enjoyment during your stay in Hollywood and the rest of Los Angeles.

For foodies and nightclub lovers, check out our Guest Guide for a full listing of trendy sidewalk cafes, eclectic bars & restaurants, night clubs, theatre houses or outdoor amphitheatres concerts at the Hollywood Bowl and Greek Theatre

The metro station of Hollywood and Vine, is located just one block away giving you quick access to Universal Studios, historic downtown Pasadena and California beaches. The iconic Capitol Records building faces directly one of our 2nd level units, the Capitol Records Suite, and the Pantages Theatre is just around the corner to grab a Broadway musical while youre visiting.

If you are in the entertainment business, you are centrally located to all the major studios and production houses nearby, stretched along Hollywood and Sunset Boulevard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1768 have any available units?
1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1768 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1768 have?
Some of 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1768's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1768 currently offering any rent specials?
1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1768 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1768 pet-friendly?
No, 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1768 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1768 offer parking?
Yes, 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1768 offers parking.
Does 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1768 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1768 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1768 have a pool?
No, 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1768 does not have a pool.
Does 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1768 have accessible units?
No, 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1768 does not have accessible units.
Does 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1768 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1768 does not have units with dishwashers.

