1762 Vista Del Mar Avenue Unit: 1768

June-July-Aug- $3350 or $1029/week

-A fully furnished 1-bedroom apartment, on the second level, sleeps 2-4 persons with private entrance.

-Fully equipped open kitchen with microwave, coffee maker, convection oven, fridge, stove and cooking utensils

-A living room with HD tv and double sofa bed

-Dining area

-Master bedroom with queen bed

-In-suite bathroom with shower towels, soap and hair dryer



-A balcony off of the dining area provides outdoor seating with a palm studded view of Hollywood

-Lovely backyard with bbq & gazebo and outdoor seating in our bamboo filled garden with fountain

-Complimentary Amenities: wifi, parking, laundry, sat tv, local calls, towels/linens/bathroom amenities, coffee/tea on arrival



All rates are based on 2 person occupancy in the one bedrooms.

The 3rd and 4th is charged an additional



Centrally located one block from Hollywood & Vine the Hollywood Hills Suites are nestled on a quiet hill, yet within 5-15 minutes walk of all the major Hollywood attractions you are near to all the great shopping, nightlife and outdoor activities to maximize your enjoyment during your stay in Hollywood and the rest of Los Angeles.



For foodies and nightclub lovers, check out our Guest Guide for a full listing of trendy sidewalk cafes, eclectic bars & restaurants, night clubs, theatre houses or outdoor amphitheatres concerts at the Hollywood Bowl and Greek Theatre



The metro station of Hollywood and Vine, is located just one block away giving you quick access to Universal Studios, historic downtown Pasadena and California beaches. The iconic Capitol Records building faces directly one of our 2nd level units, the Capitol Records Suite, and the Pantages Theatre is just around the corner to grab a Broadway musical while youre visiting.



If you are in the entertainment business, you are centrally located to all the major studios and production houses nearby, stretched along Hollywood and Sunset Boulevard.