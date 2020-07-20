17601 ARVIDA Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Executive and upgraded two story house with open design. Impressive two-story entry leads into expansive open concept living space that is perfect for entertaining. The home is situated in park-like surroundings on a corner lot in Granada Highlands with a large pool and spa. Living room has vaulted ceilings and there are two fireplaces. Private master bedroom suite is located on the second floor. It has a full bathroom and walk-in closet. Green and large back yard has heated swimming pool, spa, barbecue and fire pit. House has additional parking for RV or boat. It is within walking distance to good schools and easy access to freeways. House has a security system ready for activation and auto-sprinkler system. Call for showings. Do not disturb tenants.The property is owned by Licensed Real Estate Agent.