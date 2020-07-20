All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17601 ARVIDA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17601 ARVIDA Drive
Last updated September 16 2019 at 3:17 PM

17601 ARVIDA Drive

17601 Arvida Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

17601 Arvida Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Executive and upgraded two story house with open design. Impressive two-story entry leads into expansive open concept living space that is perfect for entertaining. The home is situated in park-like surroundings on a corner lot in Granada Highlands with a large pool and spa. Living room has vaulted ceilings and there are two fireplaces. Private master bedroom suite is located on the second floor. It has a full bathroom and walk-in closet. Green and large back yard has heated swimming pool, spa, barbecue and fire pit. House has additional parking for RV or boat. It is within walking distance to good schools and easy access to freeways. House has a security system ready for activation and auto-sprinkler system. Call for showings. Do not disturb tenants.The property is owned by Licensed Real Estate Agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17601 ARVIDA Drive have any available units?
17601 ARVIDA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17601 ARVIDA Drive have?
Some of 17601 ARVIDA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17601 ARVIDA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
17601 ARVIDA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17601 ARVIDA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 17601 ARVIDA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17601 ARVIDA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 17601 ARVIDA Drive offers parking.
Does 17601 ARVIDA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17601 ARVIDA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17601 ARVIDA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 17601 ARVIDA Drive has a pool.
Does 17601 ARVIDA Drive have accessible units?
No, 17601 ARVIDA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 17601 ARVIDA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17601 ARVIDA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orsini
505 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Casa Granada
550 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Studio House
830 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Apartments
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College