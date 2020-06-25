All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:43 AM

1760 EASTERLY Terrace

1760 N Easterly Ter · No Longer Available
Location

1760 N Easterly Ter, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Beautifully redone, modern duplex! This incredible 2 bedroom + 1.5 bath unit is a rare find in prime Silverlake! Just around the corner from trendy shops, coffee houses, & restaurants. The recently remodeled interior features hardwood floors and spacious rooms. The living room welcomes floods of natural light and leads to the large dining room, ideal for entertaining. The remodeled kitchen was designed with a clean modern aesthetic & features SS appliances, beautiful white cabinetry, & stylish backsplash. Two large bedrooms upstairs both w/ great closet space. From the master, enjoy views over the hills & make great use of the cozy sunroom. Tastefully remodeled bath w/ shower & separate tub. Enjoy indoor/ outdoor living via the shared outdoor space w/ front patio & rear yard w/ terraced hillside gardens. Recessed lighting throughout, new fashionable fixtures, designer finishes and private 2-car garage. Experience all that Silverlake has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 EASTERLY Terrace have any available units?
1760 EASTERLY Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1760 EASTERLY Terrace have?
Some of 1760 EASTERLY Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1760 EASTERLY Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1760 EASTERLY Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 EASTERLY Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1760 EASTERLY Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1760 EASTERLY Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1760 EASTERLY Terrace offers parking.
Does 1760 EASTERLY Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1760 EASTERLY Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 EASTERLY Terrace have a pool?
No, 1760 EASTERLY Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1760 EASTERLY Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1760 EASTERLY Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 EASTERLY Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1760 EASTERLY Terrace has units with dishwashers.
