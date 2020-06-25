1760 EASTERLY Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully redone, modern duplex! This incredible 2 bedroom + 1.5 bath unit is a rare find in prime Silverlake! Just around the corner from trendy shops, coffee houses, & restaurants. The recently remodeled interior features hardwood floors and spacious rooms. The living room welcomes floods of natural light and leads to the large dining room, ideal for entertaining. The remodeled kitchen was designed with a clean modern aesthetic & features SS appliances, beautiful white cabinetry, & stylish backsplash. Two large bedrooms upstairs both w/ great closet space. From the master, enjoy views over the hills & make great use of the cozy sunroom. Tastefully remodeled bath w/ shower & separate tub. Enjoy indoor/ outdoor living via the shared outdoor space w/ front patio & rear yard w/ terraced hillside gardens. Recessed lighting throughout, new fashionable fixtures, designer finishes and private 2-car garage. Experience all that Silverlake has to offer!