Last updated June 16 2019 at 10:33 AM

17552 Cantara Street

17552 Cantara Street · No Longer Available
Location

17552 Cantara Street, Los Angeles, CA 91325
Lake Balboa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
This home is where memories are made! Inside, you'll find a spacious floor plan, tile floors, and recessed lighting throughout. The large bedrooms include spacious closets and wide windows. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, plenty of gorgeous cabinetry, and an open design that leaves plenty of room for more than one cook at a time! Find a lease that fits your lifestyle. Choose from the nation's leader in home leasing and apply online today.Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home -
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17552 Cantara Street have any available units?
17552 Cantara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17552 Cantara Street have?
Some of 17552 Cantara Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17552 Cantara Street currently offering any rent specials?
17552 Cantara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17552 Cantara Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17552 Cantara Street is pet friendly.
Does 17552 Cantara Street offer parking?
Yes, 17552 Cantara Street offers parking.
Does 17552 Cantara Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17552 Cantara Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17552 Cantara Street have a pool?
No, 17552 Cantara Street does not have a pool.
Does 17552 Cantara Street have accessible units?
No, 17552 Cantara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17552 Cantara Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17552 Cantara Street has units with dishwashers.
