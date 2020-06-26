17552 Cantara Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

This home is where memories are made! Inside, you'll find a spacious floor plan, tile floors, and recessed lighting throughout. The large bedrooms include spacious closets and wide windows. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, plenty of gorgeous cabinetry, and an open design that leaves plenty of room for more than one cook at a time! Find a lease that fits your lifestyle. Choose from the nation's leader in home leasing and apply online today.Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home -

This home is where memories are made! Inside, you'll find a spacious floor plan, tile floors, and recessed lighting throughout. The large bedrooms include spacious closets and wide windows. Additionally, the kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, plenty of gorgeous cabinetry, and an open design that leaves plenty of room for more than one cook at a time! Find a lease that fits your lifestyle. Choose from the nation's leader in home leasing and apply online today.Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home -