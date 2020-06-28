17544 Tribune Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming family home situated on a quiet street and located in the desirable Old Granada Hills neighborhood. This home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, central air/heat, copper plumbing, dual pane windows, tankless water heater and two car attached garage.

The inviting floor plan features a spacious living room with recessed lighting, a handsome fireplace, recessed lighting and dining area. The granite kitchen included gas oven/range, a dishwasher, microwave, a breakfast nook and adjacent laundry room. The private backyard boasts two orange trees, mature landscaping, patio, grassy area and secure fencing. There is a two car garage with automatic door opener and a new driveway. Located in the coveted Granada Hills High School Charter area. Please go to Rentspree link to complete your application and credit report $30 https://apply.link/hv2p7