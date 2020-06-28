All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 17544 Tribune Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
17544 Tribune Street
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:04 AM

17544 Tribune Street

17544 Tribune Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Granada Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17544 Tribune Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming family home situated on a quiet street and located in the desirable Old Granada Hills neighborhood. This home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, central air/heat, copper plumbing, dual pane windows, tankless water heater and two car attached garage.
The inviting floor plan features a spacious living room with recessed lighting, a handsome fireplace, recessed lighting and dining area. The granite kitchen included gas oven/range, a dishwasher, microwave, a breakfast nook and adjacent laundry room. The private backyard boasts two orange trees, mature landscaping, patio, grassy area and secure fencing. There is a two car garage with automatic door opener and a new driveway. Located in the coveted Granada Hills High School Charter area. Please go to Rentspree link to complete your application and credit report $30 https://apply.link/hv2p7

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17544 Tribune Street have any available units?
17544 Tribune Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17544 Tribune Street have?
Some of 17544 Tribune Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17544 Tribune Street currently offering any rent specials?
17544 Tribune Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17544 Tribune Street pet-friendly?
No, 17544 Tribune Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17544 Tribune Street offer parking?
Yes, 17544 Tribune Street offers parking.
Does 17544 Tribune Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17544 Tribune Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17544 Tribune Street have a pool?
No, 17544 Tribune Street does not have a pool.
Does 17544 Tribune Street have accessible units?
No, 17544 Tribune Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17544 Tribune Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17544 Tribune Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Cornerstone
8609 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91304
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College