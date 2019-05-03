All apartments in Los Angeles
17537 Margate Street

17537 Margate Street · No Longer Available
Location

17537 Margate Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
Take the opportunity to live in the wonderful Amestoy Estates. Beautiful newly renovated exceedingly spacious home centrally located in the heart of Encino at the Highly Acclaimed Amestoy Estates! This warm and wonderful family home has appealing fixtures and custom finishes throughout. The updated kitchen with granite counter, gourmet center island, stainless steel appliances and a huge amount of storage. Exquisite original real hardwood floors, and a classic grand open living area with freshly painted walls throughout the house. So many updates like elegant smooth ceilings, new baseboard, recessed lighting, all new hardware. This home has 5 bedrooms and 4 renovated bathrooms with quartz counter tops and gorgeous shower fixtures. SPECIAL FEATURES ARE THE ABILITY TO USE THIS ONE STORY HOME IN a traditional way or utilize the SECOND large master bedrooms as guest quarters. Both masters have two walk-in closets, ample storage and great views of the very private and impeccable view of it's beautiful pool and tranquil garden surrounding. Wait... there is more- a large 400 sq ft modern entertainment room with a beautiful full kitchen and private entry access. This charming home offers an expanse back lot pull around carport and private back area with raised garden beds and lemon,apple, and orange trees. Close distance to all Ventura Blvd has to offer and places of worship. Take the opportunity to live in the wonderful Amestoy Estates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17537 Margate Street have any available units?
17537 Margate Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17537 Margate Street have?
Some of 17537 Margate Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17537 Margate Street currently offering any rent specials?
17537 Margate Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17537 Margate Street pet-friendly?
No, 17537 Margate Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17537 Margate Street offer parking?
Yes, 17537 Margate Street offers parking.
Does 17537 Margate Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17537 Margate Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17537 Margate Street have a pool?
Yes, 17537 Margate Street has a pool.
Does 17537 Margate Street have accessible units?
No, 17537 Margate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17537 Margate Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17537 Margate Street has units with dishwashers.
