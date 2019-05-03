17537 Margate Street

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool

Take the opportunity to live in the wonderful Amestoy Estates. Beautiful newly renovated exceedingly spacious home centrally located in the heart of Encino at the Highly Acclaimed Amestoy Estates! This warm and wonderful family home has appealing fixtures and custom finishes throughout. The updated kitchen with granite counter, gourmet center island, stainless steel appliances and a huge amount of storage. Exquisite original real hardwood floors, and a classic grand open living area with freshly painted walls throughout the house. So many updates like elegant smooth ceilings, new baseboard, recessed lighting, all new hardware. This home has 5 bedrooms and 4 renovated bathrooms with quartz counter tops and gorgeous shower fixtures. SPECIAL FEATURES ARE THE ABILITY TO USE THIS ONE STORY HOME IN a traditional way or utilize the SECOND large master bedrooms as guest quarters. Both masters have two walk-in closets, ample storage and great views of the very private and impeccable view of it's beautiful pool and tranquil garden surrounding. Wait... there is more- a large 400 sq ft modern entertainment room with a beautiful full kitchen and private entry access. This charming home offers an expanse back lot pull around carport and private back area with raised garden beds and lemon,apple, and orange trees. Close distance to all Ventura Blvd has to offer and places of worship. Take the opportunity to live in the wonderful Amestoy Estates.