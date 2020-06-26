All apartments in Los Angeles
17521 Enadia Way
Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:34 AM

17521 Enadia Way

17521 Enadia Way · No Longer Available
Location

17521 Enadia Way, Los Angeles, CA 91406
Lake Balboa

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
17521 Enadia Way Available 07/12/19 Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath with spacious backyard - Liz will show the unit soon!

Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in quaint residential area. Upon entering you will see newer laminate flooring throughout living space as well as a cozy gas fireplace, fresh paint, newer custom windows with wood framing and custom blinds. The kitchen comes with newer tile flooring, a stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, lots of cabinet space, reglazed counter tops, area for microwave and a counter perfect for bar stools. Newer central heating and air conditioning system, newly reglazed hall bath enclosure as well as bathroom counter tops, bathroom tile floor, recessed lighting in master bedroom and kitchen and the master bedroom has its own bath. Washer and dryer included in the wash room with closet space and a basin. Must see! Tenant pays all utilities. PETS WELCOMED with additional deposit

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call
818-629-1779 from your smartphone.

Applying with a pet? Click here: https://www.sigpm.petscreening.com

*Bonus Amenity* There will be an additional charge of $5/month which will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment!

(RLNE3477757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17521 Enadia Way have any available units?
17521 Enadia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17521 Enadia Way have?
Some of 17521 Enadia Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17521 Enadia Way currently offering any rent specials?
17521 Enadia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17521 Enadia Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 17521 Enadia Way is pet friendly.
Does 17521 Enadia Way offer parking?
Yes, 17521 Enadia Way offers parking.
Does 17521 Enadia Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17521 Enadia Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17521 Enadia Way have a pool?
No, 17521 Enadia Way does not have a pool.
Does 17521 Enadia Way have accessible units?
No, 17521 Enadia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17521 Enadia Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17521 Enadia Way has units with dishwashers.
