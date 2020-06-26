Amenities

17521 Enadia Way Available 07/12/19 Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath with spacious backyard - Liz will show the unit soon!



Charming 3 bedroom 2 bath home in quaint residential area. Upon entering you will see newer laminate flooring throughout living space as well as a cozy gas fireplace, fresh paint, newer custom windows with wood framing and custom blinds. The kitchen comes with newer tile flooring, a stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, lots of cabinet space, reglazed counter tops, area for microwave and a counter perfect for bar stools. Newer central heating and air conditioning system, newly reglazed hall bath enclosure as well as bathroom counter tops, bathroom tile floor, recessed lighting in master bedroom and kitchen and the master bedroom has its own bath. Washer and dryer included in the wash room with closet space and a basin. Must see! Tenant pays all utilities. PETS WELCOMED with additional deposit



*Bonus Amenity* There will be an additional charge of $5/month which will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to your doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment!



