Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

1752 N Stanley Ave

1752 North Stanley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1752 North Stanley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Celebrity Location Stately Home & Guest House - Property Id: 136753

Move in ready
Large Rooftop Deck with Views
Large Home
Modern Kitchen
Separate Dining and Living

Large yard with luscious greenery
Separate private guest house one bed and one bath within built surround sound

2 car garage with plenty of storage throughout home

Quiet and sought after street
Walking distance to Runyon Canyon
Adjacent to West Hollywood, Hollywood Hills and Beverly Hills

Pets negotiable
Longer lease available
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/136753p
Property Id 136753

(RLNE5019977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1752 N Stanley Ave have any available units?
1752 N Stanley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1752 N Stanley Ave have?
Some of 1752 N Stanley Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1752 N Stanley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1752 N Stanley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1752 N Stanley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1752 N Stanley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1752 N Stanley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1752 N Stanley Ave offers parking.
Does 1752 N Stanley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1752 N Stanley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1752 N Stanley Ave have a pool?
No, 1752 N Stanley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1752 N Stanley Ave have accessible units?
No, 1752 N Stanley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1752 N Stanley Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1752 N Stanley Ave has units with dishwashers.
