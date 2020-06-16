All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1750 VIEWMONT Drive
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

1750 VIEWMONT Drive

1750 Viewmont Drive · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
Bel Air-Beverly Crest
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1750 Viewmont Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Extraordinary Architectural built with the finest quality and warm finishes set in a private, gated enclave above the Sunset Strip. This entertainer's dream home offers impressive city-to-ocean views, a spacious living and dining area plus gourmet kitchen with top quality appliances throughout. Enjoy the desirable California indoor-outdoor lifestyle with seamless access to the stunning infinity pool, spa, landscaped grounds, grassy area, and barbecue. Features include approximately 5,000 sqft of living space, high ceilings, gorgeous walnut floors, four en-suite bedrooms (one used as a gym), home theater with bar, and more. The master suite boasts spectacular jetliner views from the ocean to Downtown, fireplace, luxurious bath equipped with spa tub, separate shower, plus walk-in-closet. Incredible beauty, sophistication, and in impeccable condition, this is a true retreat that will wow your guests and friends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 VIEWMONT Drive have any available units?
1750 VIEWMONT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 VIEWMONT Drive have?
Some of 1750 VIEWMONT Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 VIEWMONT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1750 VIEWMONT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 VIEWMONT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1750 VIEWMONT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1750 VIEWMONT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1750 VIEWMONT Drive offers parking.
Does 1750 VIEWMONT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1750 VIEWMONT Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 VIEWMONT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1750 VIEWMONT Drive has a pool.
Does 1750 VIEWMONT Drive have accessible units?
No, 1750 VIEWMONT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 VIEWMONT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1750 VIEWMONT Drive has units with dishwashers.
