1750 VIEWMONT Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Extraordinary Architectural built with the finest quality and warm finishes set in a private, gated enclave above the Sunset Strip. This entertainer's dream home offers impressive city-to-ocean views, a spacious living and dining area plus gourmet kitchen with top quality appliances throughout. Enjoy the desirable California indoor-outdoor lifestyle with seamless access to the stunning infinity pool, spa, landscaped grounds, grassy area, and barbecue. Features include approximately 5,000 sqft of living space, high ceilings, gorgeous walnut floors, four en-suite bedrooms (one used as a gym), home theater with bar, and more. The master suite boasts spectacular jetliner views from the ocean to Downtown, fireplace, luxurious bath equipped with spa tub, separate shower, plus walk-in-closet. Incredible beauty, sophistication, and in impeccable condition, this is a true retreat that will wow your guests and friends.