1750 N. HARVARD BLVD # 107

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

RENOVATED TURNKEY 2 BED/2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO OPTIONAL FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED! GAS FIREPLACE 2 CAR PARKING EXCELLENT LOCATION! A beautiful and sophisticated two story condo centrally located in Los Feliz/Franklin Village/Hollywood area is just what you\'ve been looking for! Because we love options, this stylish townhouse can come FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED. Want the kitchen table but not the sofa? You got it! Have your own furniture to move in? We can remove all of this furniture in a jiffy! Want to just show up with your suitcase? It\'s turnkey ready, with everything you need, down to the plates! The first floor of this wonderfully updated 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse which boasts a spacious living area with Pergo flooring, gas fireplace, and tons of natural light! An updated half bath is nuzzled under the staircase, making for the perfect guest bathroom. The open floor plan leads to the modern and updated dining area and kitchen. The kitchen is bright with recessed lighting, white shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, and fully equipped with stainless steel appliances: gas range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. A laundry area sits directly off the kitchen with a full-size stackable washer and dryer! Extra shelving provides excellent storage for utility items. Follow the staircase up to the second level! 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms await you! The large rooms have excellent closet space to match, providing plenty of room for your additional belongings. The master bedroom suite dons a plush king-sized bed, long built-in bench under the large window, and a glam full private bath w/ a large tub and dual vanity. So nice! The second bedroom has 2 twin beds, but can be removed or switched out for one queen bed. A desk, chair and additional storage also make up this bedroom. Additional perks: central A/C & heat, gated parking for 2, plus guest parking, a dash to all Los Feliz has to offer, as well as the Hollywood/Western Metro station! Enjoy living in the middle of it all, in your updated and spacious Townhouse style condo! Available Now! One Year Lease Minimum Owner pays for water and trash. Tenant pays remaining utilities Security Deposit, First Month\'s Rent, plus any additional deposits due at lease signing within 48 hours of approval. Owner will consider pet with an additional deposit of $300/cat and $500/dog. No Smoking Property