Los Angeles, CA
1750 N. HARVARD BLVD # 107
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:03 PM

1750 N. HARVARD BLVD # 107

1750 North Harvard Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1750 North Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
RENOVATED TURNKEY 2 BED/2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE STYLE CONDO OPTIONAL FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED! GAS FIREPLACE 2 CAR PARKING EXCELLENT LOCATION! A beautiful and sophisticated two story condo centrally located in Los Feliz/Franklin Village/Hollywood area is just what you\'ve been looking for! Because we love options, this stylish townhouse can come FURNISHED or UNFURNISHED. Want the kitchen table but not the sofa? You got it! Have your own furniture to move in? We can remove all of this furniture in a jiffy! Want to just show up with your suitcase? It\'s turnkey ready, with everything you need, down to the plates! The first floor of this wonderfully updated 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhouse which boasts a spacious living area with Pergo flooring, gas fireplace, and tons of natural light! An updated half bath is nuzzled under the staircase, making for the perfect guest bathroom. The open floor plan leads to the modern and updated dining area and kitchen. The kitchen is bright with recessed lighting, white shaker cabinets, granite counter tops, and fully equipped with stainless steel appliances: gas range, dishwasher, and refrigerator. A laundry area sits directly off the kitchen with a full-size stackable washer and dryer! Extra shelving provides excellent storage for utility items. Follow the staircase up to the second level! 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms await you! The large rooms have excellent closet space to match, providing plenty of room for your additional belongings. The master bedroom suite dons a plush king-sized bed, long built-in bench under the large window, and a glam full private bath w/ a large tub and dual vanity. So nice! The second bedroom has 2 twin beds, but can be removed or switched out for one queen bed. A desk, chair and additional storage also make up this bedroom. Additional perks: central A/C & heat, gated parking for 2, plus guest parking, a dash to all Los Feliz has to offer, as well as the Hollywood/Western Metro station! Enjoy living in the middle of it all, in your updated and spacious Townhouse style condo! Available Now! One Year Lease Minimum Owner pays for water and trash. Tenant pays remaining utilities Security Deposit, First Month\'s Rent, plus any additional deposits due at lease signing within 48 hours of approval. Owner will consider pet with an additional deposit of $300/cat and $500/dog. No Smoking Property

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 N. HARVARD BLVD # 107 have any available units?
1750 N. HARVARD BLVD # 107 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 N. HARVARD BLVD # 107 have?
Some of 1750 N. HARVARD BLVD # 107's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 N. HARVARD BLVD # 107 currently offering any rent specials?
1750 N. HARVARD BLVD # 107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 N. HARVARD BLVD # 107 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1750 N. HARVARD BLVD # 107 is pet friendly.
Does 1750 N. HARVARD BLVD # 107 offer parking?
Yes, 1750 N. HARVARD BLVD # 107 offers parking.
Does 1750 N. HARVARD BLVD # 107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1750 N. HARVARD BLVD # 107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 N. HARVARD BLVD # 107 have a pool?
No, 1750 N. HARVARD BLVD # 107 does not have a pool.
Does 1750 N. HARVARD BLVD # 107 have accessible units?
No, 1750 N. HARVARD BLVD # 107 does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 N. HARVARD BLVD # 107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1750 N. HARVARD BLVD # 107 has units with dishwashers.

