17477 Doric Street

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled 2-story Granada hills home for Lease! Enter the home through the double doors into a light and bright living room and dining room featuring newer wood-like flooring and custom blinds. The Chef's kitchen has stainless steel appliances, Thermadore range and built-in microwave/convection oven. The kitchen opens up to a breakfast area. The family room features a gas fireplace and built-in cabinets. Off the family room is a bedroom/office next to a full bathroom, pantry and laundry room. Upstairs is a master bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. There are two other bedrooms with a shared bathroom. The grassy backyard includes a fountain, built-in barbeque area and a portable awning. Other features include HVAC with filtration and 3-car garage. Close to O'Melveny Park and Van Gogh Elementary. House available 12/1/19 or possibly sooner. For a showing, contact Danielle Nieves (818) 635-5102.