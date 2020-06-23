All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 31 2019 at 3:04 PM

17477 Doric Street

17477 Doric Street · No Longer Available
Location

17477 Doric Street, Los Angeles, CA 91344
Granada Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully remodeled 2-story Granada hills home for Lease! Enter the home through the double doors into a light and bright living room and dining room featuring newer wood-like flooring and custom blinds. The Chef's kitchen has stainless steel appliances, Thermadore range and built-in microwave/convection oven. The kitchen opens up to a breakfast area. The family room features a gas fireplace and built-in cabinets. Off the family room is a bedroom/office next to a full bathroom, pantry and laundry room. Upstairs is a master bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. There are two other bedrooms with a shared bathroom. The grassy backyard includes a fountain, built-in barbeque area and a portable awning. Other features include HVAC with filtration and 3-car garage. Close to O'Melveny Park and Van Gogh Elementary. House available 12/1/19 or possibly sooner. For a showing, contact Danielle Nieves (818) 635-5102.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17477 Doric Street have any available units?
17477 Doric Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17477 Doric Street have?
Some of 17477 Doric Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17477 Doric Street currently offering any rent specials?
17477 Doric Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17477 Doric Street pet-friendly?
No, 17477 Doric Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 17477 Doric Street offer parking?
Yes, 17477 Doric Street offers parking.
Does 17477 Doric Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17477 Doric Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17477 Doric Street have a pool?
No, 17477 Doric Street does not have a pool.
Does 17477 Doric Street have accessible units?
No, 17477 Doric Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17477 Doric Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17477 Doric Street has units with dishwashers.
