1745 West Vernon Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal garage range oven refrigerator

BRAND NEW never lived in before townhome.

ONLY 1 UNIT LEFT!!!



4 bedroom 3 bathroom 2 story Apartment.

The First bedroom on the ground floor and Three additional bedrooms are located on the second floor.

The apartment comes with washer/dryer in the unit a refrigerator and stove.



It also comes with a private 1 car garage.



*Call or text for more info.*



Alexander

(424) 272-6267



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1745-w-vernon-ave-los-angeles-ca-90062-usa-unit-2/c42c00e5-6650-4bfe-b0f3-c6ff0eeb10e6



