Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

1745 West Vernon Avenue

1745 West Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1745 West Vernon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BRAND NEW never lived in before townhome.
ONLY 1 UNIT LEFT!!!

4 bedroom 3 bathroom 2 story Apartment.
The First bedroom on the ground floor and Three additional bedrooms are located on the second floor.
The apartment comes with washer/dryer in the unit a refrigerator and stove.

It also comes with a private 1 car garage.

*Call or text for more info.*

Alexander
(424) 272-6267

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1745-w-vernon-ave-los-angeles-ca-90062-usa-unit-2/c42c00e5-6650-4bfe-b0f3-c6ff0eeb10e6

(RLNE5581040)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 West Vernon Avenue have any available units?
1745 West Vernon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1745 West Vernon Avenue have?
Some of 1745 West Vernon Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 West Vernon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1745 West Vernon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 West Vernon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1745 West Vernon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1745 West Vernon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1745 West Vernon Avenue offers parking.
Does 1745 West Vernon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1745 West Vernon Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 West Vernon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1745 West Vernon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1745 West Vernon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1745 West Vernon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 West Vernon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1745 West Vernon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

