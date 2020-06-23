All apartments in Los Angeles
1745 Taft Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1745 Taft Ave

1745 N Taft Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1745 N Taft Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood United

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
media room
Franklin Village two-story Craftsman stunner on a large lot with updated systems and original details from top to bottom. This gated property welcomes you with a colorful, native plant garden and potted succulents. It has refinished hardwood floors throughout, original woodwork & built-ins of time-tested functionality, original crown molding, & wainscoting. Living room accesses a wood paneled den w large pocket doors that opens to the sun room. The perfectly central & sunny kitchen opens to the breakfast room, the formal dining room, and the back yard. Tastefully updated full bath & an ample sized downstairs bedroom w direct access to the back yard completes the first floor. Upstairs two large bedrooms, a home office which overlooks the back yard and tree-tops; a remodeled newer bath congruent with the craftsman style completes the 2nd story. Updates include: fully bolted home, Central air 4 ton A/C system w dual zone control; Roof replaced w Timberline HD shingles & new electric rewire of electrical system, new panel, rewired whole house & GFCI outlets; new copper plumbing, completed in 2015. House & garage repainted; sizable basement & garage. Private back yard; possibility to convert garage to ADU. Walk to Gelson's market, Griffith Park, & Franklin Village. Hiking & riding trails nearby; walk to Pantages Theatre and the W.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 Taft Ave have any available units?
1745 Taft Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1745 Taft Ave have?
Some of 1745 Taft Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 Taft Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1745 Taft Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 Taft Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1745 Taft Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1745 Taft Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1745 Taft Ave offers parking.
Does 1745 Taft Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1745 Taft Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 Taft Ave have a pool?
No, 1745 Taft Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1745 Taft Ave have accessible units?
No, 1745 Taft Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 Taft Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1745 Taft Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
