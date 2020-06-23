1745 Taft Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning media room

Franklin Village two-story Craftsman stunner on a large lot with updated systems and original details from top to bottom. This gated property welcomes you with a colorful, native plant garden and potted succulents. It has refinished hardwood floors throughout, original woodwork & built-ins of time-tested functionality, original crown molding, & wainscoting. Living room accesses a wood paneled den w large pocket doors that opens to the sun room. The perfectly central & sunny kitchen opens to the breakfast room, the formal dining room, and the back yard. Tastefully updated full bath & an ample sized downstairs bedroom w direct access to the back yard completes the first floor. Upstairs two large bedrooms, a home office which overlooks the back yard and tree-tops; a remodeled newer bath congruent with the craftsman style completes the 2nd story. Updates include: fully bolted home, Central air 4 ton A/C system w dual zone control; Roof replaced w Timberline HD shingles & new electric rewire of electrical system, new panel, rewired whole house & GFCI outlets; new copper plumbing, completed in 2015. House & garage repainted; sizable basement & garage. Private back yard; possibility to convert garage to ADU. Walk to Gelson's market, Griffith Park, & Franklin Village. Hiking & riding trails nearby; walk to Pantages Theatre and the W.