All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1742 PALISADES Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1742 PALISADES Drive
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

1742 PALISADES Drive

1742 Palisades Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1742 Palisades Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Immaculate remodeled Townhome with no expense spared. From the custom cabinets and L-bench seating in the sleek and stylish kitchen to three luxurious remodeled bathrooms with captivating tile flooring and custom shower designs, new vanities, new toilets, and all new fixtures. The dining room has more custom cabinets with a glass railing that offers open space living. The master bedroom is very spacious with a vaulted ceiling, walk in closet and a mirrored wall closet with its own private balcony. Warm up to the cozy fireplace with marble hearth or step out and relax on the patio tucked behind trees and a park like setting. Close to the pool, spa, gym and tennis court. This impeccable home is move in ready. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 PALISADES Drive have any available units?
1742 PALISADES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1742 PALISADES Drive have?
Some of 1742 PALISADES Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1742 PALISADES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1742 PALISADES Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 PALISADES Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1742 PALISADES Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1742 PALISADES Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1742 PALISADES Drive offers parking.
Does 1742 PALISADES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1742 PALISADES Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 PALISADES Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1742 PALISADES Drive has a pool.
Does 1742 PALISADES Drive have accessible units?
No, 1742 PALISADES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 PALISADES Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1742 PALISADES Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Broadway Palace
1026 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Clarington Court
3475 Clarington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90034
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College