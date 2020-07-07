1742 PALISADES Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Immaculate remodeled Townhome with no expense spared. From the custom cabinets and L-bench seating in the sleek and stylish kitchen to three luxurious remodeled bathrooms with captivating tile flooring and custom shower designs, new vanities, new toilets, and all new fixtures. The dining room has more custom cabinets with a glass railing that offers open space living. The master bedroom is very spacious with a vaulted ceiling, walk in closet and a mirrored wall closet with its own private balcony. Warm up to the cozy fireplace with marble hearth or step out and relax on the patio tucked behind trees and a park like setting. Close to the pool, spa, gym and tennis court. This impeccable home is move in ready. A must see!