1742 GRANVILLE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Amazing opportunity to live in this wonderful Contemporary Townhome in an intimate 5 unit complex in West LA. This well-maintained light and bright rear unit contain 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with office/den in the master bedroom. Spacious updated Kitchen with stainless steel Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, hardwood floors downstairs, two Fireplaces, Central AC/Heat, Fresh paint, and two large patios. Other features include High ceilings in Living room and Master bedroom, side by side parking, Pool, spa and secured access. Centrally located to Brentwood, Santa Monica, and Westwood. Close to Metrorail/Expo Line, grocery stores, restaurants, and shops.