Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1742 GRANVILLE Avenue

1742 S Granville Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1742 S Granville Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025
West Los Angeles

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Amazing opportunity to live in this wonderful Contemporary Townhome in an intimate 5 unit complex in West LA. This well-maintained light and bright rear unit contain 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths with office/den in the master bedroom. Spacious updated Kitchen with stainless steel Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, hardwood floors downstairs, two Fireplaces, Central AC/Heat, Fresh paint, and two large patios. Other features include High ceilings in Living room and Master bedroom, side by side parking, Pool, spa and secured access. Centrally located to Brentwood, Santa Monica, and Westwood. Close to Metrorail/Expo Line, grocery stores, restaurants, and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 GRANVILLE Avenue have any available units?
1742 GRANVILLE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1742 GRANVILLE Avenue have?
Some of 1742 GRANVILLE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1742 GRANVILLE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1742 GRANVILLE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 GRANVILLE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1742 GRANVILLE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1742 GRANVILLE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1742 GRANVILLE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1742 GRANVILLE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1742 GRANVILLE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 GRANVILLE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1742 GRANVILLE Avenue has a pool.
Does 1742 GRANVILLE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1742 GRANVILLE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 GRANVILLE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1742 GRANVILLE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
