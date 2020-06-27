All apartments in Los Angeles
17401 Rancho Street

17401 Rancho Street · No Longer Available
Location

17401 Rancho Street, Los Angeles, CA 91316
Encino

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FOR LEASE & AVAILABLE NOW! This mid-century modern home was designed in the 50's by Palmer & Krisel; celebrities who have owned homes on Rancho street include John Wayne, Diane Disney, Aretha Franklin, Graham Nash + David Crosby. Located South of the Blvd., this is one of the oldest + most sought after addresses in Encino! Amenities include: open floorplan w/4BR + 3.5BA + almost 2500 SQF; living room w/fireplace; formal dining room; kitchen w/appliances included (refrigerator, stove, double ovens + dishwasher); family room; master bedroom w/full bath featuring dual sinks; inside laundry w/stacked washer + dryer provided; central heat + air; carpet + ceramic tile flooring; spacious backyard w/pool; gardener + pool service included; half bath outside for easy access after pool use; 2 car garage; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17401 Rancho Street have any available units?
17401 Rancho Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 17401 Rancho Street have?
Some of 17401 Rancho Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17401 Rancho Street currently offering any rent specials?
17401 Rancho Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17401 Rancho Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 17401 Rancho Street is pet friendly.
Does 17401 Rancho Street offer parking?
Yes, 17401 Rancho Street offers parking.
Does 17401 Rancho Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17401 Rancho Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17401 Rancho Street have a pool?
Yes, 17401 Rancho Street has a pool.
Does 17401 Rancho Street have accessible units?
No, 17401 Rancho Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17401 Rancho Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17401 Rancho Street has units with dishwashers.
