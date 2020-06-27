17401 Rancho Street

Amenities
FOR LEASE & AVAILABLE NOW! This mid-century modern home was designed in the 50's by Palmer & Krisel; celebrities who have owned homes on Rancho street include John Wayne, Diane Disney, Aretha Franklin, Graham Nash + David Crosby. Located South of the Blvd., this is one of the oldest + most sought after addresses in Encino! Amenities include: open floorplan w/4BR + 3.5BA + almost 2500 SQF; living room w/fireplace; formal dining room; kitchen w/appliances included (refrigerator, stove, double ovens + dishwasher); family room; master bedroom w/full bath featuring dual sinks; inside laundry w/stacked washer + dryer provided; central heat + air; carpet + ceramic tile flooring; spacious backyard w/pool; gardener + pool service included; half bath outside for easy access after pool use; 2 car garage; pets considered w/owners approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.